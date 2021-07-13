Dubai Health Authority’s new medical fitness centre opens in Bur Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has opened a new medical fitness centre in Bur Dubai.

With the opening of this centre, the DHA now has 17 medical fitness centres across the Emirate for issuance and renewal of visas.

The centre is located in Central Mall, next to Sharaf DG Metro Station (Exit 4), Old Musalla Tower in Bur Dubai. It is open from Sunday to Thursday from 7:30 to 14:30. Currently the centre has a capacity to serve up to 500 patients per day and the capacity as well as timings can be increased based on demand.

The centre provides various time frames for receiving the test results as per the customer’s convenience.

Maisa Al Bustani, Director of Medical Fitness at the DHA, said, "Our aim is to provide fast and efficient services and to ensure easy geographical access for community members. We have continuously prioritised and worked towards enhancing our medical fitness services. Over the last few years, we have adopted digital technologies making it extremely convenience for community members."

Al Bustani added that the DHA is following all COVID-19 precautionary measures to ensure the health and wellbeing of community members.