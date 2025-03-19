Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration in cancer care excellence

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Health welcomed a delegation from The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust as part of ongoing efforts to foster knowledge exchange and explore advancements in cancer care.

This visit reinforces their collaboration to advance clinical and operational excellence at Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai's first integrated, comprehensive cancer hospital.

The delegation from The Royal Marsden, one of the world's leading cancer centres dedicated to cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, care and education, was led by its Chief Executive and National Cancer Director of NHS England, Dame Cally Palmer, accompanied by Chief Medical Officer, Professor Nicholas van As, and Clinical Director of Genomics, Dr.

Angela George.

During the visit, the delegation met with Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, member of the Dubai Health board of Directors, Chair of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors, and Chair of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital Steering Committee.

Dr.

Raja Al Gurg said: “It was a privilege to welcome Dame Cally Palmer, Professor Nicholas van As, and Dr. Angela George from The Royal Marsden. Their expertise and insights contribute to the broader conversation on advancing cancer care, ensuring that we continue to integrate the latest medical innovations and best practices into our healthcare system.

Strengthening global connections through such exchanges plays a vital role in our efforts to enhance patient care at Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, which is being developed with the aid of generous donations from individuals and organisations received via the Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health.

This further solidifies Dubai's position as a distinguished destination for specialised healthcare.”

Dame Cally Palmer, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Dubai Health to establish a model of excellence in comprehensive cancer care at Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital.

It was a privilege to visit Dubai Health’s facilities and see first-hand how Dubai Health, and our partnership, is enhancing cancer care and improving outcomes for patients.”

The delegation toured Dubai Health's facilities, including Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), Al Jalila Foundation, Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, the Dubai Health Operations Centre, and Majlis Al Amal, a community centre dedicated to female cancer patients.

The tour highlighted Dubai Health's integrated academic health system, which brings together care, learning, discovery, and giving to improve patient outcomes. The delegation also visited Emirates Airline facilities, offering insights into their commitment to excellence in service delivery.

Dr.

Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said, "It was a privilege to host Dame Cally Palmer and the delegation from The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

The visit served to build on our shared commitment to continuous learning and collaboration, ensuring that our patients remain at the heart of everything we do. By providing access to internationally recognised treatment pathways, we can further strengthen Dubai Health’s ability to deliver high-quality, patient-centred cancer care, which will be reflected at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital.”

The visit underscores Dubai Health’s dedication to fostering international engagement in healthcare and its ongoing efforts to drive knowledge exchange that supports Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, which is set to be Dubai's first integrated, comprehensive cancer hospital.

This initiative is guided by the core value of ‘Patient First,’ ensuring that all efforts remain centred on delivering the highest quality of care for patients."

