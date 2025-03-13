Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Dubai Health has been recognised as a leader in advancing organ donation in the UAE through its continuous collaboration with the National Centre for Regulating Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues and its national programme "Hayat".

These efforts have contributed to conducting more than 200 organ transplants with the noble support of over 65 families who made the decision to donate organs to save the lives of others.

This achievement is the result of ongoing collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority and the National Centre for Regulating Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Through this shared commitment, organ donation referrals are seamlessly coordinated to uphold the highest standards of patient care aligned with international best practices.

As an integrated academic health system, Dubai Health's healthcare facilities, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and Al Jalila Foundation strengthen the objectives of the national programme, Hayat, through driving initiatives that support life-saving efforts.

Dubai Health's Rashid Hospital, recognised for its specialised trauma and emergency care services, has emerged as the leading organ donation centre in the UAE, facilitating over 200 transplants.

To further support these vital decisions in Rashid Hospital, Dubai Health opened a dedicated Hayat lounge. This compassionate space provides families with a private and comforting setting to discuss organ donation with healthcare professionals.

Additionally, Dubai Health offers specialised care for organ failure patients, particularly kidney transplant surgery and dialysis services at Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children's Hospital, Al Towar and Al Barsha Dialysis Centers.

Since 2016, Dubai Health surgeons have performed over 160 kidney transplants, with 54 of these surgeries conducted for children.

Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer of Dubai Health, said, "We are pleased to witness the collaborative efforts of our multidisciplinary teams in organ donation. With the community's continued support and the dedication of healthcare professionals, we are proud to be at the forefront of organ donation, offering hope and a second chance to many patients in need.

Dr. Zeyad Al Rais, Chair of Critical Care at Dubai Health, highlighted the significance of Dubai Health's contribution to the nation's organ donation efforts, stating, "By collaborating with national entities, we are able to streamline organ donation processes, ensuring that each act of generosity honours the legacy of those who give and transform the lives of patients."

Dr. Maria Gomez, Director of the National Centre for the Regulation of Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, pointed out that the concerted efforts of the local and Federal authorities in supporting the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues is a fundamental requirement for developing healthcare services and one of the main pillars for the development of the Hayat programme.

Dubai Health remains dedicated to providing the highest quality of care and hope. Al Jalila Foundation launched the second edition of its kidney transplantation fundraising campaign, Your Donation Saves Lives. The 2024 campaign successfully raised over AED46 million to support more than 65 kidney failure patients with life-saving surgeries, dialysis, and post-transplantation care.

The first edition of the campaign, launched in 2021, managed to fund approximately 30 percent of all kidney transplants in Dubai.

Al Jalila Foundation has partnered with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and Emarat al Youm to raise awareness for this cause within the community.

Contributions to the campaign are being accepted through Al Jalila Foundation's A'awen program, allowing donors to support directly patients in need.

Beyond patient care, community awareness and education are central to Dubai Health's efforts to support the nation's organ donation and transplantation program, Hayat.

Throughout last year, Dubai Health actively participated in global observances of kidney transplantation and organ donation. These activities included educational sessions on organ donation and transplantation and the First middle East Ata'a Al Hayat Course on Organ Donation.