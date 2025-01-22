Dubai Health Opens Registration For Graduate Medical Education Programmes
January 22, 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Dubai Health announced the opening of registration for its graduate medical education programmes, including internship, residency, and fellowship training, at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).
For the first time, fellowship programmes in Pediatric Nephrology and Vascular Neurology will be offered, aiming to develop highly skilled specialists and enhance healthcare education.
Professor Sulaiman AlEmran, Dean of Graduate Medical Education at MBRU, commented, “At Dubai Health, we are committed to delivering exceptional programs that enhance the expertise and capabilities of healthcare professionals. These initiatives reflect our dedication to preparing the next generation of leaders who will contribute to the advancement of the healthcare sector, and the addition of new programs reinforces our focus on delivering world-class medical education aligned with the highest international standards.”
Currently, MBRU offers 39 graduate medical education programs, including 20 residencies, 17 fellowships, and two internships. All are accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS), the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) in the UAE, and the Arab board of Health Specialisations.
Dr. Rasha Buhumaid, Vice Dean of Graduate Medical Education at MBRU, commented, “The new fellowship programs in Pediatric Nephrology and Vascular Neurology are valuable additions to our programs offerings, reflecting Dubai Health’s commitment to an integrated educational and research environment. With plans to offer over 100 training seats annually in graduate medical education programs across various specialties, these programs align with our ‘Patient First’ promise, drive innovation in healthcare education while strengthening Dubai’s position as a global center for healthcare excellence.”
Applications for all programmes are now open. Interested candidates both from within the UAE and abroad can register online at www.mbru.ac.ae/graduate-medical-education.
The application deadline for residency programmes is 27th March, while internship and fellowship programs remain open until 15th May.
