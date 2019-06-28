Dubai Health plans to develop 'Certificate of Need' guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2019) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) held a workshop with the private sector to receive their input and feedback prior to developing a "Certificate of Need" policies and guidelines.

The workshop took place during the Dubai Healthcare Investors’ Forum that was held today and was supported by Advention business Partners and Taylor Wessing.

The CON guidelines will help further bolster the health sector and promote need-based investments so that there is equilibrium in the sector and to avoid imbalances in supply and demand in health services. The move also aims to provide patients with access to a wide range of medical specialties.

Last year, DHA launched a comprehensive Health Investment Guide, which provides in-depth details of demand, supply (which includes future supply) and gaps in the health sector.

The investment guide helps promote investment in need-based areas and supports investors. Now, adding a CON guidelines and policies will provide further clarity to investors and help them invest in areas of priority and need.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA said during the opening of the forum, "There is no doubt that the healthcare sector in Dubai is now one of the fastest growing sectors. This is due to the promising and diverse opportunities available in Dubai and incentives provided by the Government of Dubai. Dubai’s notable capabilities have transformed the city into the preferred destination for healthcare investment by multinational health organizations. We are proud of our leadership and appreciate their role in the development of the health sector. The CON Programme has policies and guidelines that ensure investments in the healthcare are in line with the requirements of the sector and the needs of the population.

CON is an important tool utilized by internationally advanced healthcare systems, to link the granting of licenses for medical facilities with a CON based on accurate and transparent studies. This helps lead to a dynamic health system that offers a wide spectrum of specialized health services."

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation at the DHA highlighted the growth of the health sector over the last few years. He said that currently there are 37 hospitals in the Emirate and nine are under construction.

Fatima Abbas, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Development at the DHA said, "The CON programme will support and guide investments with the right caliber to deliver quality services. Through this programme we will make investors aware of where the opportunities are, and will provide incentives in areas where investment needs exist and where CON requirements are met. his will limit oversupply of specialized services and protect investors who have invested significantly into specialized services."

Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Director, Investments & PPPs (public-private partnership at the DHA said, "We believe that the CON programme will enable and ensure stability and sustainability of quality of care being provided for complex medical services. Investments generated through the CON programme will also lead to improvement in coverage for undersupplied services. We will work closely with the private sector to implement these guidelines and policies with an aim to further help develop the sector, keeping access to specialised services and patient experience as priority."