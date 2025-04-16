Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Press Ganey

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Dubai Health has launched the Press Ganey Patient Survey Programme across its integrated academic healthcare system, reaffirming its commitment to advancing patient-centred care and clinical excellence.

The initiative is built around four core objectives: measuring patient perceptions across healthcare facilities, identifying actionable improvements, benchmarking performance against leading regional and international healthcare systems and enhancing key areas of service.

The survey will be deployed across care settings within Dubai Health, capturing feedback at each stage of the patient journey. These surveys are shared following patient interactions with healthcare services, allowing individuals to share valuable feedback and insights regarding the care they received.

Targeted patient groups include inpatients, same-day surgery patients, outpatients, emergency cases, dialysis patients, home healthcare recipients, telemedicine users, rehabilitation patients, and dental care recipients.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, stated, “This initiative will allow us to capture insights across every stage of the patient journey and enhance the quality and experience of those we have the privilege to serve—reinforcing our Patient First value and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to deliver a world-class healthcare system.”

He added, “We remain firmly committed to delivering care that meets the highest international standards. Listening to patient feedback allows us to better understand needs, make evidence-based decisions, and continuously evolve our services to improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction.”“The Press Ganey programme equips us with a powerful tool to analyse patient experience in real-time, improve operational performance, and ensure transparency across all care settings. We encourage our patients to take an active role in shaping healthcare delivery by completing the survey after receiving care.”

