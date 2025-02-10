Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical education, research

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone, has announced a strategic partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the Giving mission of Dubai Health.

This partnership aims to foster opportunities for collaborative research, knowledge exchange and new initiatives to advance regional healthcare services.

As part of the agreement, DHCA will promote Al Jalila Foundation as its ‘Charity of Choice,’ collaborate on fundraising efforts and support Dubai Health’s initiatives, including the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital.

The agreement also focuses on implementing charitable, volunteerism and humanitarian initiatives in the healthcare sector. Additionally, it aims to support aspiring healthcare professionals and enhance medical education, contributing to the development of a highly skilled healthcare workforce

Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said, “This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting Al Jalila’s vital role in advancing medical education, research and innovation in Dubai.

By collaborating on impactful initiatives and programmes, we are contributing to the foundation’s mission of enhancing healthcare initiative and services.”

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, commented, “At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe that collaboration is key to advancing healthcare and shaping a healthier future. Through this partnership with Dubai Healthcare City Authority, we are strengthening our commitment to medical education and research in the healthcare sector. Together, we will drive impactful initiatives that develop our healthcare professionals, which contribute towards building a future-ready healthcare ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of our community.”

Within the agreement, Al Jalila Foundation will deliver ‘Wellness on Wheels’ mobile clinic services to DHCC’s community and provide volunteering opportunities.

The agreement aligns with Dubai’s strategic vision of advancing healthcare industry and addressing the evolving needs of the city and beyond.