- Home
- Middle East
- Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical education, research
Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation Partner To Advance Medical Education, Research
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone, has announced a strategic partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the Giving mission of Dubai Health.
This partnership aims to foster opportunities for collaborative research, knowledge exchange and new initiatives to advance regional healthcare services.
As part of the agreement, DHCA will promote Al Jalila Foundation as its ‘Charity of Choice,’ collaborate on fundraising efforts and support Dubai Health’s initiatives, including the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital.
The agreement also focuses on implementing charitable, volunteerism and humanitarian initiatives in the healthcare sector. Additionally, it aims to support aspiring healthcare professionals and enhance medical education, contributing to the development of a highly skilled healthcare workforce
Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said, “This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting Al Jalila’s vital role in advancing medical education, research and innovation in Dubai.
By collaborating on impactful initiatives and programmes, we are contributing to the foundation’s mission of enhancing healthcare initiative and services.”
Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, commented, “At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe that collaboration is key to advancing healthcare and shaping a healthier future. Through this partnership with Dubai Healthcare City Authority, we are strengthening our commitment to medical education and research in the healthcare sector. Together, we will drive impactful initiatives that develop our healthcare professionals, which contribute towards building a future-ready healthcare ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of our community.”
Within the agreement, Al Jalila Foundation will deliver ‘Wellness on Wheels’ mobile clinic services to DHCC’s community and provide volunteering opportunities.
The agreement aligns with Dubai’s strategic vision of advancing healthcare industry and addressing the evolving needs of the city and beyond.
Recent Stories
FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025
Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..
Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings
Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah
UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations
Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports
UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU
UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical education, research2 minutes ago
-
Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah17 minutes ago
-
UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams17 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 20241 hour ago
-
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations1 hour ago
-
India Energy Week highlights art of sustainability1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharjah Light Festival1 hour ago
-
Lunate expands public markets offering with launch of Chimera iBoxx US Treasury Bill ETF1 hour ago
-
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports1 hour ago
-
Arab League advances youth empowerment strategies: Haifa Abu Ghazaleh1 hour ago
-
UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU2 hours ago
-
Kuwaiti Finance Minister: Public Debt Law to be approved soon, 90 projects included in new budget2 hours ago