UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Healthcare City Introduces Guidelines To Meet Projected Demand For Dentists

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Healthcare City introduces guidelines to meet projected demand for dentists

An increased number of international qualifications have been added to licensing guidelines for general dentists who are interested to practice in Dubai Healthcare City, DHCC, announced the free zone’s regulator, Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Regulatory

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2019) An increased number of international qualifications have been added to licensing guidelines for general dentists who are interested to practice in Dubai Healthcare City, DHCC, announced the free zone’s regulator, Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Regulatory.

The guidelines will help meet the demand for dentists in Dubai projected to increase by 156 percent in 2025 according to the Dubai Clinical Services Capacity Plan. General dentists with qualifications from more than six national boards can now benefit from these guidelines, which exempt them from taking the requisite online exam, previously mandatory.

DHCC currently accepts dental healthcare professionals who obtained their qualifications from more than 100 countries – expecting an increased interest with the updated qualifications.

These include the National board Dental Examination; Australian Dental Council; National Dental Examining Board of Canada; and Dental Council Examination, Ireland, among others Dr. Ramadan AlBlooshi, Chief Regulatory Officer Dubai Healthcare City Authority, explained that several dental treatments are routine and do not require a specialist. "A general dental practitioner is trained to deliver a range of services, procedures, and treatments, while a specialist covers a narrower field. Having a healthy number of general dentists within our ecosystem allows for the availability of faster appointments with less waiting time, helping create a better patient experience."

There are currently over 4,200 healthcare professionals who work in DHCC, and those providing dental services make up less than five percent.

Related Topics

Dubai Ireland From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Islamabad police to strengthen relations with comm ..

1 minute ago

Iran Welcomes Russia's Concept for Persian Gulf Se ..

4 minutes ago

Installation of walk-through gates, CCTV cameras a ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Iran Want Gulf States to Agree on Acceptab ..

4 minutes ago

International Criminal Court prosecutor ordered to ..

4 minutes ago

2 drug peddlers arrested, 1kg charas seized in Kar ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.