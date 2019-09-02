Dubai Healthcare City introduces guidelines to meet projected demand for dentists

(@imziishan)

An increased number of international qualifications have been added to licensing guidelines for general dentists who are interested to practice in Dubai Healthcare City, DHCC, announced the free zone’s regulator, Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Regulatory

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2019) An increased number of international qualifications have been added to licensing guidelines for general dentists who are interested to practice in Dubai Healthcare City, DHCC, announced the free zone’s regulator, Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Regulatory.

The guidelines will help meet the demand for dentists in Dubai projected to increase by 156 percent in 2025 according to the Dubai Clinical Services Capacity Plan. General dentists with qualifications from more than six national boards can now benefit from these guidelines, which exempt them from taking the requisite online exam, previously mandatory.

DHCC currently accepts dental healthcare professionals who obtained their qualifications from more than 100 countries – expecting an increased interest with the updated qualifications.

These include the National board Dental Examination; Australian Dental Council; National Dental Examining Board of Canada; and Dental Council Examination, Ireland, among others Dr. Ramadan AlBlooshi, Chief Regulatory Officer Dubai Healthcare City Authority, explained that several dental treatments are routine and do not require a specialist. "A general dental practitioner is trained to deliver a range of services, procedures, and treatments, while a specialist covers a narrower field. Having a healthy number of general dentists within our ecosystem allows for the availability of faster appointments with less waiting time, helping create a better patient experience."

There are currently over 4,200 healthcare professionals who work in DHCC, and those providing dental services make up less than five percent.