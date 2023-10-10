Dubai Healthcare City launches new community-focused mental health initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), the enabling healthcare and wellness destination, has marked World Mental Health Day with the launch of a new initiative, “DHCC Mental Wellbeing Community Talks Programme”, created to raise awareness on the importance of mental health by encouraging dialogue on the topic.

The “DHCC Mental Wellbeing Community Talks Programme” will provide a platform for members of the DHCC community and the public to meet and discuss mental health and share knowledge and their experiences.

The programme builds on the Mental Health Programme, launched by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of the DHCC, in 2018 to support the UAE Government’s mandate on improving mental well-being among the country’s youth and adults. The goal of the newly launched initiative is to help empower diverse communities across Dubai to improve their mental health and overall well-being.

In collaboration with the American Wellness Centre, the initiative will span six months and include community-focused gatherings held in Society in the DHCC. The American Wellness Centre has been a business partner of the DHCC since 2013 and is home to more than 40 mental health professionals who provide best-in-class service.

Commenting on the initiative, Kawthar Kazim, Vice President of Business Support, DHCA, said, “DHCC’s ecosystem is home to a network of more than 20 mental health facilities with specialised mental healthcare experts from around the world with the required skillsets to meet the ever-growing healthcare needs of communities across Dubai. In line with the UAE’s government objectives, we are committed to enabling access to the best mental health practitioners to raise awareness and demonstrate the strong support system available within DHCC.”

Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Chairman of the board at the American Wellness Centre in DHCC, commented, “Engaging residents through community-focused sessions is an important step to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health and raising awareness about the different treatment therapies available in the emirate. We are proud to be associated with this because that will help empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing."