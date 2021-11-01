UrduPoint.com

Dubai Healthcare City Sets Up Fitness & Wellness Hub For Dubai Fitness Challenge Offering Wellness-oriented Training Program

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:45 PM

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Challenge offering wellness-oriented training program

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), the emirate’s enabling healthcare and wellness free zone, has set up a fitness and wellness hub in its Oud Metha Phase I to help residents and visitors get fit during the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

The hub, one of the DFC official hubs for this year, is open from 6am to 10 am on weekdays and from 4pm – 10pm on weekends, for the whole duration of DFC running 29 October to 27 November. Boasting a fully equipped gym and wellness zone, the hub will also feature a range of free-to-attend wellness-oriented exercise classes including lymph activation, corrective medical exercise, and stress relief method. The hub will also offer yoga, dance classes and HIIT workout sessions. The hub is available to all members of the public.

"We want everyone to have as convenient access as possible to fitness apparatus and instruction so that they can take part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge which promotes healthy lifestyles by encouraging people to be active for at least 30 minutes daily for an entire month. We recognize that people have busy lives and putting this facility on the doorstep of a growing community makes it easier for them to realize the benefits of the Challenge," said Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, regulatory of DHCC.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: "The community fitness hubs are a very important element of Dubai Fitness Challenge as they give local residents the opportunity to stay active with free facilities that are located close to their home or workplace. The official hub at Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) is a great example of an organisation encouraging its growing community to get their 30 minutes of daily exercise with a great range of free exercise and wellness classes."

As part of its support for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, DHCC is also collaborating with business partners to provide healthcare assistance, free health check-ups, complimentary nutritional advice, and discounts on some services to the public.

"This is part of a wider DHCC themed ‘Dare To’ campaign where we are sending out a challenge to all to Dare to be fit, to eat right, push themselves and care for their mental health. If they dare to do all this throughout 30 days, we hope these good practices will become daily habits extending well after the official Dubai Fitness Challenge," added Abdulsalam.

The full schedule of activities will be posted on the Dubai Healthcare City website www.dhcc.ae

Related Topics

Business Dubai Hub October November All From

Recent Stories

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

13 minutes ago
 Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citiz ..

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

34 minutes ago
 UAE receives international praise for efforts to c ..

UAE receives international praise for efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

34 minutes ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan celebrates 74th Independence Day

Gilgit-Baltistan celebrates 74th Independence Day

2 seconds ago
 Iraqi man to hang for murder of two journalists

Iraqi man to hang for murder of two journalists

3 minutes ago
 ECP Bajaur notifies DRO, ROs, AROs for LB polls

ECP Bajaur notifies DRO, ROs, AROs for LB polls

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.