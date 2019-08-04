UrduPoint.com
Dubai Healthcare City To Licence New Graduate Nurses, Allied Health Professionals

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) Graduate nurses and allied health professionals, including nutritionists, therapists, and dental hygienists who have graduated from accredited medical colleges and universities in the UAE, can now apply for a licence to practice at the Dubai Healthcare City, DHCC, according to the free zone’s regulator, Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

As per the guidelines, new graduates, including Complementary and Alternative Medicine professionals from institutions accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education, will be accepted without the previous requirement of clinical experience, which can be one to two years depending upon the area of specialisation.

These new guidelines are part of a series of initiatives aimed at expanding the talent pool of healthcare professionals in the DHCC free zone, driving Emiratisation in the health sector, and building capacity in critical areas, such as nursing.

There are more than 24 universities providing healthcare education in the UAE. The exemption will encourage graduates from accredited institutions to immediately join the healthcare industry, fostering a seamless progression from academic to clinical practice.

In addition, hospitals and clinics in the free zone will be able to recruit locally and train a homegrown pool of talent, while providing the highest standard of care.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Chief Regulatory Officer of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said, "In line with the UAE government’s strategy of supporting local talent to drive growth across sectors, our new guidelines will help nurture homegrown clinical talent by providing them with opportunities to develop their skills at the DHCC’s world-class healthcare facilities. It will also help enhance the patient's experience, as domestic talent is familiar with the healthcare needs unique to this region, as well as our culture."

The updated guidelines are in line with those of other UAE health authorities. Previously, the exemption was only applicable to general physicians and dentists.

