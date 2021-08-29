UrduPoint.com

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA Join Forces To Deliver The First Specialised, Integrated Elderly Care Complex In The UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:45 PM

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver the first specialised, integrated elderly care complex in the UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), Dubai’s dedicated healthcare free zone, and VITA, a UAE-based healthcare investment company, have signed an agreement to open the UAE’s first centre specialising in healthcare services for the elderly.

Once completed, the VITA Elderly Care Complex will become the centre of excellence for geriatric care in Dubai and the UAE. Its services will include an Outpatient Geriatric Medical Centre, Advanced Nursing Home (Long-term Care), Alzheimer's Centre, Elderly Day Care Centre, Rehabilitation Facility, Ventilated Care Centre, Home Care Centre and Home Health Monitoring.

"In line with Dubai’s vision to be the global hub for healthcare, offering the best services for all sectors of society, the signing of this agreement with VITA is a landmark moment for Dubai Healthcare City. We are pleased to unveil this mega project, a testament to our commitment and duty to meet demand for integrated, quality healthcare services for the elderly, a key and growing demographic of UAE society," said Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DCHA), the governing body of DHCC.

The new geriatric centre, operated through VITA Care, will be a key component of Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2, a health and wellness destination located in Al Jaddaf Dubai, overlooking Dubai Creek.

Under the landmark agreement, VITA and its medical and operating partners will build a state-of-the-the art healthcare facility, offering comprehensive healthcare services for elderly Emirati and expatriates over the age of 65.

"Specialised medical care and non-clinical services for the elderly are currently not available at optimum capacity in the UAE. Addressing the needs of an ageing population is both a moral imperative and an essential service in the continuum of care. As Dubai continues to provide leading healthcare services to its population, we believe that there is a vital and unmet need for elderly care that must be addressed. This is ever more evident in a post COVID-19 world, where the elderly have been one of the most impacted and vulnerable sections of society. Through the establishment of VITA Care, our aim is to place Dubai as a regional and global leader in this critical area of medical and pastoral care for the elderly," noted Abdullah Al Gurg, VITA Chairman.

As medical improvements in society ensure that people live longer, the question of care extends beyond purely medical and shifts to quality of life and end of life care. With the UAE hosting one of the largest senior populations in the region, and second highest in the GCC for life expectancy, the need for such care facilities has become more compelling.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Company Hub Moral Post All Agreement Best

Recent Stories

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educa ..

Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educational institutions if exposed ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

3 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ti ..

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International ..

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.