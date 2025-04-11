Open Menu

Dubai Higher Education Institutions To Spotlight Global Pathways At China International Education Exhibition Tour

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 03:45 PM

Dubai higher education institutions to spotlight global pathways at China International Education Exhibition Tour

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Leaders from the UAE’s education sector are taking part in China International Education Exhibition Tour (CIEET) to explore pathways for partnerships, knowledge-building, and best practices as part of the Study Dubai delegation.

Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City join a delegation led by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Chambers, to showcase the city’s holistic higher education offering and spotlight opportunities for Chinese students interested in pursuing higher education with international universities in Dubai.

Dr. Wafi Dawood, CEO of Strategy and Institutional Efficiency Sector at KHDA, said, “Aligned with the goals of the Education 33 Strategy, the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, our mission is to make Dubai the destination of choice for learners who want to shape the future.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group, said, “Our presence in the China International Education Exhibition Tour with the KHDA reinforces our commitment to enabling such meaningful connections and supporting the strategic objectives outlined in the Education 33 Strategy, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

The delegation aims to highlight Dubai’s higher education offering in Beijing. Dubai Knowledge Park’s and Dubai International Academic City’s customers, including University of Birmingham Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, Amity University Dubai, Curtin University, and Murdoch University Dubai aims to spotlight pathways for growth in the city, a multicultural powerhouse well-poised to foster impactful international educational partnerships.

Related Topics

Education China UAE Dubai Beijing Birmingham From Best

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

4 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

5 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

5 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

5 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East