Dubai higher education institutions to spotlight global pathways at China International Education Exhibition Tour

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Leaders from the UAE’s education sector are taking part in China International Education Exhibition Tour (CIEET) to explore pathways for partnerships, knowledge-building, and best practices as part of the Study Dubai delegation.

Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City join a delegation led by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Chambers, to showcase the city’s holistic higher education offering and spotlight opportunities for Chinese students interested in pursuing higher education with international universities in Dubai.

Dr. Wafi Dawood, CEO of Strategy and Institutional Efficiency Sector at KHDA, said, “Aligned with the goals of the Education 33 Strategy, the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, our mission is to make Dubai the destination of choice for learners who want to shape the future.

”

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group, said, “Our presence in the China International Education Exhibition Tour with the KHDA reinforces our commitment to enabling such meaningful connections and supporting the strategic objectives outlined in the Education 33 Strategy, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

The delegation aims to highlight Dubai’s higher education offering in Beijing. Dubai Knowledge Park’s and Dubai International Academic City’s customers, including University of Birmingham Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, Amity University Dubai, Curtin University, and Murdoch University Dubai aims to spotlight pathways for growth in the city, a multicultural powerhouse well-poised to foster impactful international educational partnerships.

