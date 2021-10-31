Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of first official UAE Codes Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 31st October 2021 (WAM) - To celebrate the UAE Codes Day and in honour of the UAE’s numerous achievements in the fields of technology and innovation, Dubai Holding – a diversified global investment company with operations in 13 countries – organised a groupwide interactive virtual event in line with its ongoing employee engagement initiatives that aim to raise awareness about technology.

Dubai Holding announced its support of this first official UAE Codes Day, following the declaration by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on 29 October as a day that honours coding and programming professionals.

This coincides with the date that marks the launch of the first electronic government in the region by His Highness 20 years ago in 2001.

More than 200 employees from different backgrounds, disciplines and functions across Dubai Holding joined Dubai Holding’s Tech Matters session, learning how to code to generate unique artistic pieces. The algorithm was trained on different modern art pictures available in the public domain using Artificial Intelligence, and the algorithm then generated a unique virtual art piece every time the developer ran the programme with the employees.