Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE talent

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, has announced the launch of its Early Careers Programme, a future-focused initiative designed to attract, nurture and accelerate high-potential talent.

Building on the success of its flagship Leaders of Tomorrow Graduate Programme, the new framework introduces two distinct entry points – Internship Programme and Graduate Programme – providing structured development opportunities for students and recent graduates.

The Early Careers Programme is part of Dubai Holding’s broader strategy to foster a future-ready workforce and empower the next generation of leaders to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy. Through immersive learning, cross-sector exposure and guided mentorship, this global programme aims to create meaningful career pathways while supporting national talent development goals.

Internship Programme (June intake): An up to 18-week programme offering UAE-based undergraduate students real-world project experience, professional mentorship and exposure to diverse industries.

Leaders of Tomorrow (August intake): A 12-month graduate programme focused on leadership development through functional placements and a capstone project. The programme is open to recent graduates from the UAE and abroad, reflecting Dubai Holding’s commitment to attracting global talent development.

Fatma Hussain, Chief People Officer at Dubai Holding, said, “At Dubai Holding, we believe that building tomorrow starts with investing in talent today. The launch of our Early Careers Programme is a strategic step towards nurturing a pipeline of homegrown leaders who are equipped to drive sustainable impact across the UAE. Our Group's presence in 10 dynamic sectors offers young professionals diverse career pathways to explore their passions and develop cross-functional expertise. This programme provides participants with hands-on experience, executive mentorship and foundational skills that align with our commitment to developing UAE talent for long-term success.”