Dubai Holding launches Hatta Dome Park

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in expanding Hatta’s hospitality and leisure offering, Dubai Holding – a diversified global holding company with a presence in over 13 countries – today launched Hatta Dome Park, an exciting new glamping experience situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub, one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations. The resort will open its doors to visitors starting tomorrow.

This latest addition to Hatta’s glamping experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range. Hatta Dome Park is the perfect weekend getaway for families and groups of friends alike. The rooms come with the full range of amenities and are designed to accommodate two adults and two children. Each dome tent is equipped with its own private BBQ and fire pit within a large terrace space that allows for comfortable gathering.

Located just a short walk from Hatta Wadi Hub, guests at Hatta Dome Park can enjoy an assortment of exciting activities, from mountain bike coaching and rentals to downhill mountain carting and trampoline jumping; as well as recently introduced activities by Dubai Holding, which include Zip Line, Climbing Wall, Slingshot, and Paragliding. In addition, guests can choose from a variety of F&B options to suit every taste, from the onsite coffee shop to the mixed-cuisine food trucks; and in turn, help support Hatta’s vibrant UAE National entrepreneur community.

Over the years, Hatta has rapidly developed into a prime regional destination for eco-tourism, integrating hospitality and retail to offer a diverse leisure experience that meets the aspirations of the present and future generations.

The tourism landscape at Hatta and its idyllic surroundings is undergoing further development in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to engage local businesses, entrepreneurs, and young people.

Joel Russo, Chief Hospitality Asset Management Officer at Dubai Holding commented: "Dubai Holding has been playing a key role in building Hatta’s tourism and investment potential, showcasing the beautiful mountain destination and its dynamic offering to the world. Hatta Dome Park is an excellent addition to Hatta Resorts, including Hatta Damani Lodges and Hatta Sedr Trailers, and Wadi Hub, which have been running for three consecutive seasons since they first opened to the public in 2018, having welcomed more than 500,000 visitors comprising more than 120 nationalities to date."

For the next phase of Hatta’s journey, Dubai Holding is actively participating in the development of Hatta’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting the local culture and creative community through a strategic partnership with Dubai Culture. Dubai Holding will continue to contribute to the Hatta Development Plan, which is part of the Leadership’s vision and forms a key constituent of the newly launched Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that aims to overhaul the emirate’s landscape, significantly increasing community, economic and recreational areas as well as nature reserves over the next 20 years.

Hatta Dome Park upholds the safety and compliance standards followed at Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub, and is fully equipped with the necessary facilities and trained staff to support visitors through emergencies or requests, with precautionary measures in line with official COVID-19 guidelines implemented across the site.