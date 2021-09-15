UrduPoint.com

Dubai Holding To Open Hatta Caravan Park On October 1

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

Dubai Holding to open Hatta Caravan Park on October 1

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Dubai Holding has announced the opening of the fourth season of Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub on 1st of October 2021, which will run until 30th of April 2022.

The fourth season sees a new addition to its glamping experiences, the Hatta Caravan Park, the first luxury caravan park in the region, which includes 11 luxurious, bespoke caravans on offer, featuring a deluxe interior and providing a range of amenities.

These new experiences were launched by Dubai Holding in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to expand the hospitality and leisure offering across Hatta.

Hatta is also home to the first glamping trailers and mountain lodges in the UAE, with two distinctive accommodations, Hatta Sedr Trailers Resort and Hatta Damani Lodges Resort, designed to provide a picture-perfect nature escape.

A number of safety and precautionary measures have been put in place across the area, in line with official COVID-19 guidelines, with fully equipped facilities and trained staff to support visitors with any request.

