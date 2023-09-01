Open Menu

Dubai Holding’s Iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign Breaks Guinness World Records Title For ‘The Tallest Landmark Sign’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records title for ‘The Tallest Landmark Sign’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2023) DUBAI, 1st September, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Holding's iconic Hatta Sign has garnered international acclaim by breaking the Guinness World Records title for ‘The Tallest Landmark Sign’.

Situated atop the Hajar Mountains, the commanding 19.28-metre-tall structure stands as a striking symbol of Hatta’s identity and its status as one of the UAE’s most scenic regions.
The Guinness World Records title will shine a global spotlight on the Hatta region.

What was once a local gem is now set to attract international interest, enticing travellers from around the world to experience the enchantment of Hatta firsthand. The heightened attention will help stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and foster local business development, contributing to Hatta’s sustainable growth.


As Dubai Holding’s Hatta Resorts readies itself for opening its upcoming sixth season, the record-breaking Hatta Sign will be a globally recognised attraction that provides visitors a unique backdrop for capturing memorable pictures.

Hikers are encouraged to make the ascent to the sign and take in the area’s breathtaking panoramic scenery from a higher altitude.
Hatta’s visitors are welcome to indulge in further adventures at the Hatta Resorts Wadi Hub, the main centre for outdoor activities in the region, including ziplining, mountain biking, rock climbing, zorbing, archery and axe-throwing, with new thrilling activities soon to be introduced in Season 6.


Visitors may also extend their journey with a stay at Hatta Resorts by Dubai Holding and enjoy an array of unique glamping experiences that seamlessly blend nature and culture with its array of outstanding trailers, lodges, domes and caravans.


Already impressing visitors with its physical presence, the Hatta Sign now acquires global cultural significance. The landmark serves as a reminder of Hatta’s rich history as well as its newly attained international recognition.

