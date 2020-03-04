Dubai hospital expands services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Dubai hospital has expanded its healthcare facilities to include new resuscitation rooms, isolation rooms, and patient treatment rooms.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, recently toured the hospital’s facilities, including the emergency department, which receives 120,000 patients yearly. The department has completed the first phase of expansions that include developing the resuscitation rooms, isolation rooms, patient treatment rooms, reception and waiting rooms.

He also visited the Surgical Intensive Care Unit expansion, which has increased its bed capacity from nine to 14. The isolation rooms will also undergo expansions to include the latest technologies, equipment and smart solutions.

CEO of the Hospital, Dr. Maryam Al Rais, said that the expansion contributes to reducing crowdedness and efficiently serving the largest number of patients - who range from 400 to 500 annually - in line with the best international services and practices.