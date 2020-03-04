UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Hospital Expands Services

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Dubai hospital expands services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Dubai hospital has expanded its healthcare facilities to include new resuscitation rooms, isolation rooms, and patient treatment rooms.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, recently toured the hospital’s facilities, including the emergency department, which receives 120,000 patients yearly. The department has completed the first phase of expansions that include developing the resuscitation rooms, isolation rooms, patient treatment rooms, reception and waiting rooms.

He also visited the Surgical Intensive Care Unit expansion, which has increased its bed capacity from nine to 14. The isolation rooms will also undergo expansions to include the latest technologies, equipment and smart solutions.

CEO of the Hospital, Dr. Maryam Al Rais, said that the expansion contributes to reducing crowdedness and efficiently serving the largest number of patients - who range from 400 to 500 annually - in line with the best international services and practices.

Related Topics

Dubai From Best

Recent Stories

New innovative programmes to enhance government wo ..

31 minutes ago

Petroleum levy enhanced to reduce revenue shortfal ..

43 minutes ago

Senate passes “Zainab Alert Bill”

47 minutes ago

The Middle East Institute explores “Pathways to ..

52 minutes ago

UVAS holds international workshop on ‘Mechanism ..

56 minutes ago

NA Speaker says action to be taken against PTM lea ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.