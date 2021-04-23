Dubai host International Charity Art Auction supporting ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2021) Tomorrow (Saturday), Dubai will host a one-of-a-kind charity art auction to raise funds for the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign that aims to provide food aid for disadvantaged individuals and families in 30 countries during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with Maupy Auction, the live in-person auction will take place at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira in Dubai, featuring rare artworks and artefacts from the personal collections of world leaders and some of the greatest contemporary masters including Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Henri Matisse, Joan Miró and David Hockney.

The in-person auction will host several philanthropists, artists, high-profile personalities, and businessmen to support ‘100 Million Meals’ aid efforts.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) will head the list of attendees that include Florian Picasso, the great grandson of the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso; Sacha Jafri, Guinness World Records Holder and British Artist; Sima Ved, Founder & Chairwoman of Apparel Group; Vikram Shroff, Director UPL Group.; Mona Kattan, Co-Founder of Huda Beauty & Kayali Fragrances; German Tennis Player Borris Becker; and Marjorie Harvey, wife of American tv host Steve Harvey.

Radio and TV Presenter Tom Urquhart will be a guest speaker for the night.

Known for his comedic approach in emceeing events, especially charity auctions, Jonny Gould, former presenter of the sunrise program on Sky News and sports news anchor on Radio Smooth and BBC Radio 2, will host the evening, which is set to kick off at 9pm.

Headlining the auction will be a rare piece of the Kaaba cover, embroidered in gold and silver, donated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Up for bidding will also be two rare drawings by the late South African President Nelson Mandela, the ‘Swallow’ line drawing and the ‘Swallow’ in black and white, which came directly from his family.

A truly one-of-a-kind piece, Henri Matisse’s ‘Fleurs dans un vase’ (Flower in a vase) will also be auctioned.

Later in the evening, seven 23-carat gold medallions by Pablo Picasso – ‘Faune Cavalier’, ‘Visage de Faune’, ‘Profile de Jacqueline’, ‘Horloge a la Ligne’, ‘Jacqueline Au Chevalet’, ‘Tete Au Masque’, and ‘Vaullaris’ – will be sold to the highest bidder attending.

Salvador Dali’s ‘Etude de visages: Madonna, enfant et profile d’homme’ will make it to the podium, followed by David Hockney’s ‘In Front of House Looking West’ and ‘Matelot Kevin Druez 2’.

Joan Miró is another artist who will have two pieces at the auction for sale – ‘Untitled’ and ‘Personages, Oiseau’. Henry Moore’s piece, ‘Mother Holding Child’, will also be auctioned.

The auction will also feature live performances by world-renowned artist Sacha Jafri, who broke the Guinness World Records for the largest art canvas with his painting ‘The Journey of Humanity’. The painting was completed in Dubai over a period of eight months during the COVID-19 pandemic and was later sold for $62 million with proceeds supporting Dubai Cares and other humanitarian entities. The piece he will be painting on the night of the auction, in addition to other of his donated artworks, will also go on sale.

Besides donating three of his prominent works for sale, Guests can also look forward to a grand surprise on the night from Jafri.

Individuals and companies can still donate to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign in four easy ways. First, on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, via making a transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); third, by sending "Meal" by SMS on the specified UAE numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the website; fourth, by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is organized by MBRGI, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries.