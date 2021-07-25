Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting events in H1 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) Dubai has hosted 270 local and international sporting events during the first half of 2021, with the support, oversight and cooperation of the Dubai Sports Council.

The council announced its figures and statistics on sporting events held from 1st January to 30th June, 2021, which included international tournaments, social events, women’s sporting events, conferences, exhibitions and virtual events covering 55 sports.

Dubai hosted 47 global sporting events attended by over 50,000 athletes from various nationalities and age groups, in addition to 151 local community sporting events attended by 39,409 participants from all segments of the community. The events also included 45 women’s sporting events, 20 e-sports events, seven conferences and exhibitions, and 53 training camps for international clubs and teams in various sports.

The events, organised by or launched in cooperation with the council, were held in various areas of Dubai, including the Al Marmoom Reserve, which hosted 27 events, Jumeirah, which hosted 16 events, and Hatta, which hosted four events.

The 25th edition of the annual Dubai World Cup, organised by the Dubai Racing Club and held at the Meydan Racecourse on the last Saturday of March of every year, was among the top sporting events held in the first quarter of 2021.

The list also includes the 32nd Omega Desert Classic, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the 6th Ironman 70.3 Dubai, the ASBC Asian Elite Men's and Women's Boxing Championships Delhi-Dubai 2021, and the PUBG mobile Global Championship.

The qualifying rounds of the Australian Open tennis championship were held in Dubai, as well as the Hankook 24H Dubai, and the prestigious Al Marmoom Ultramarathon.

The council also organised the Dubai Women Running Challenge, which was held over four phases in various tourist locations in Dubai, which included Dubai Safari Park, Jumeirah Palm, Dubai Garden Glow and Al Seef. Over 1,200 female runners participated in the series, and its medals were creatively designed to represent the landscape of that particular stage and, when put together, the four medals spell "Dubai".