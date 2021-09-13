Dubai Hosts 6th Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference And Exhibition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, the Sixth middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition (MEIDAM) will begin on 23rd September, 2021, in the presence of 1,500 doctors, from 41 countries and with the support of the Dubai Health Authority, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

It is the first conference where so many doctors will participate after recovery and life returning to normal, post the coronavirus pandemic, and days before the EXPO 2020 global event hosted by Dubai.

The conference will host 164 regional and international lecturers, including speakers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), with six parallel scientific programmes over three days. For the sixth year in a row, at the conference premises, there will be a clinic licenced by the health authorities in Dubai, in which injections and cosmetic procedures will be performed throughout the days of the conference, with a total of six workshops per day. The conference will also include workshops and scientific programmes for scientific partners such as the Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery and other associations such as the Pakistan Association of Dermatologists and other regional and international associations and societies.

Dr. Khaled Al-Nuaimi, the conference president, stated, "The most important characteristic of this year’s conference is the presence of the WHO as a scientific partner, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as a humanitarian partner to which the conference allocated part of its income to support the UM body in its humanitarian programmes in some Arab countries.

"

The conference will discuss the latest developments related to dermatology and cosmetic medicine after the coronavirus pandemic and new treatments proposed for incurable skin diseases such as psoriasis and vitiligo, in addition to laser devices and devices related to plastic medicine and surgery.

Dr. Al-Nuaimi informed that on the sidelines of the conference, a meeting of officials from training programmes in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries would be held, including an interactive workshop with doctors from different Arab countries to provide doctors with sufficient skills, refine their knowledge and develop their capabilities on the best global methods used in plastic surgery and dermatology.

Abdulla Bin Souqat, Executive Director of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, said, "The award has been keen, since its launch, and under the directives of the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to support serious and purposeful medical conferences, to broaden the knowledge of the doctors in the UAE and the Arab countries. The award annually supports many medical conferences in addition to providing an annual budget dedicated to supporting medical research in the UAE."

Bin Souqat confirmed that the award will proceed with its scientific programmes to stimulate the medical sector with all its specialities and ramifications in the UAE, the Arab world and the world at large, as per the approach set by the late Sheikh Hamdan.