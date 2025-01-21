Open Menu

Dubai Hosts Closed Meeting Of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Dubai today hosted a closed meeting of the World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group in preparation for the launch of the Global Government Cloud Computing Forum 2025, organised by the Dubai Electronic Security Centre in collaboration with the World Bank Group.

A pivotal event dedicated to advancing cloud computing within government sectors, the Global Government Cloud Computing Forum - the first of its kind globally-will take place on 21 Jan 2025 at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The closed meeting was attended by a distinguished group of members from the World Bank's Cloud Computing Working Group, including representatives from digital governments, cloud computing solution providers, senior officials from participating countries, and prominent experts from the public and private sectors.

Discussions covered four main themes: artificial intelligence, green computing, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, reflecting a focus on a smart and sustainable future.

The meeting included interactive workshops to develop innovative solutions and concluded with participants visiting
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to explore green cloud computing technologies and sustainable innovations.

The Global Government Cloud Computing Forum will bring together more than 500 experts, over 200 government officials, more than 50 international speakers, and 30 innovative leaders in cloud computing technologies.

The forum serves as a strategic platform for exchanging ideas and insights and embodies Dubai's enduring commitment to fostering innovation and advancing technological development globally.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), said that this event reflects Dubai's dedication to innovation and advanced infrastructure, in line with the vision of its wise leadership.

