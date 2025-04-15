- Home
- Middle East
- Dubai hosts conference of United Arab Society of Radiology Societies, annual meeting of Emirates Rad ..
Dubai Hosts Conference Of United Arab Society Of Radiology Societies, Annual Meeting Of Emirates Radiology Society
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 09:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The thirteenth conference of the United Arab Society of Radiology Societies (PAARS) and the ninth annual meeting of the Emirates Radiology Society (RSE) will be launched in Dubai on 18th April at the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.
The three-day event, organised by Info Plus, is being held under the theme “What Matters: Radiology in Emergencies.”
Dr. Taleb Mohammed Al Mansoori, Head of the Emirates Radiology Division at the Emirates Medical Association, said, “The annual meeting of the Division is held annually to continue advancing radiology in the UAE and the wider Arab world. Hosting it alongside the PAARS conference promotes the global exchange of ideas, which undoubtedly contributes to improving patient care and developing the profession.”
He pointed out that the conference is a pivotal event and a leading platform for the exchange of the latest developments in radiology, imaging techniques and clinical practices.
He explained that the scientific program of the conference The scientific programme includes 16 scientific sessions, 69 scientific lectures and interactive discussions, 253 scientific research, 5 scientific workshops, 5 seminars from the industrial sector and workshops, 21 scientific research. This is in addition to keynotes, group discussions, practical workshops, and presentations of research abstracts, which provide a vital opportunity to exchange knowledge and promote cross-border cooperation, noting that the preparatory session for the European school of Radiology (ESOR) conference on 18th April.
Dr. Taleb added that the most prominent themes of the conference include international speakers from major international radiology societies, research presentations and advanced case studies, multidisciplinary sessions in diagnostic and interventional radiology, an exhibition of the latest medical imaging technologies, and opportunities for professional networking between radiologists, researchers and healthcare professionals.
For her part, Dr. Lamia Jamjoom, President of the United Arab Society of Radiology Societies, stressed the importance of the conference, which is evidence of the growing cooperation and scientific excellence within the Arab Radiology community. "We are proud to bring together experts to discuss the innovations shaping the future of healthcare in our region."
She invited all healthcare professionals, including radiologists, radiologists, medical physicists, residents, and students, to attend and participate in this impactful event.
More than 10 leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies are participating as sponsors and supporters of the conference.
Recent Stories
Dubai Derma 2025 highlights importance of integrating mental, dermatological hea ..
Compliance vital to achieve Sustainable Development Goals: UBF
IATA projects 5.5% growth in global air cargo in 2025
SCCI, Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss cooperation
Commandant FC calls on KP Governor to discuss security matters
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs release of fun ..
CM meets US Congress delegation, reaffirms commitment to enhance Pak-US relation ..
Pakistani students celebrate Basant at Arizona State University
Man sentenced to death for murder of stage actress
Senate pays tribute to Prof. Khurshid Ahmad
KP Speaker convenes meeting to discuss credentials verifying of assembly employe ..
NTDC organizes seminar on Project Management & Dispute Resolution
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Derma 2025 highlights importance of integrating mental, dermatological health5 minutes ago
-
Compliance vital to achieve Sustainable Development Goals: UBF6 minutes ago
-
Dubai hosts conference of United Arab Society of Radiology Societies, annual meeting of Emirates Rad ..6 minutes ago
-
IATA projects 5.5% growth in global air cargo in 20256 minutes ago
-
SCCI, Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss cooperation21 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Education organises nationwide teacher career recruitment fairs36 minutes ago
-
DoH, ADIO, GSK collaborate on Multi-omics Research Institute in Abu Dhabi51 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement signing between SMC, SEDD1 hour ago
-
GCC pavilions light up Expo 2025 Osaka1 hour ago
-
Day two of IPS 2025 highlights key global trends in real estate sector2 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Barclays Group2 hours ago
-
17 countries participate in SCRF 20252 hours ago