Dubai hosts conference of United Arab Society of Radiology Societies, annual meeting of Emirates Radiology Society

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The thirteenth conference of the United Arab Society of Radiology Societies (PAARS) and the ninth annual meeting of the Emirates Radiology Society (RSE) will be launched in Dubai on 18th April at the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.

The three-day event, organised by Info Plus, is being held under the theme “What Matters: Radiology in Emergencies.”

Dr. Taleb Mohammed Al Mansoori, Head of the Emirates Radiology Division at the Emirates Medical Association, said, “The annual meeting of the Division is held annually to continue advancing radiology in the UAE and the wider Arab world. Hosting it alongside the PAARS conference promotes the global exchange of ideas, which undoubtedly contributes to improving patient care and developing the profession.”

He pointed out that the conference is a pivotal event and a leading platform for the exchange of the latest developments in radiology, imaging techniques and clinical practices.

He explained that the scientific program of the conference The scientific programme includes 16 scientific sessions, 69 scientific lectures and interactive discussions, 253 scientific research, 5 scientific workshops, 5 seminars from the industrial sector and workshops, 21 scientific research. This is in addition to keynotes, group discussions, practical workshops, and presentations of research abstracts, which provide a vital opportunity to exchange knowledge and promote cross-border cooperation, noting that the preparatory session for the European school of Radiology (ESOR) conference on 18th April.

Dr. Taleb added that the most prominent themes of the conference include international speakers from major international radiology societies, research presentations and advanced case studies, multidisciplinary sessions in diagnostic and interventional radiology, an exhibition of the latest medical imaging technologies, and opportunities for professional networking between radiologists, researchers and healthcare professionals.

For her part, Dr. Lamia Jamjoom, President of the United Arab Society of Radiology Societies, stressed the importance of the conference, which is evidence of the growing cooperation and scientific excellence within the Arab Radiology community. "We are proud to bring together experts to discuss the innovations shaping the future of healthcare in our region."

She invited all healthcare professionals, including radiologists, radiologists, medical physicists, residents, and students, to attend and participate in this impactful event.

More than 10 leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies are participating as sponsors and supporters of the conference.