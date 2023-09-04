Dubai hosts eighth edition of MEIDAM 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) Dubai is gearing up to host the eighth edition of the middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition (MEIDAM 2023).

This industry-leading event will take place between September 22 and 24, hosted by DXB Live, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre.

A meeting point for international experts, businesses, and governments, MEIDAM 2023 aims to highlight the latest innovations in the industry.

The conference is set to welcome over 3,000 professionals and experts from 47 countries, making it the largest medical gathering of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.

Representatives from over 40 international and governmental medical associations will contribute to a vibrant exchange of knowledge and insights.

Leading international organisations have already confirmed their participation in the eighth edition of the conference. This includes the American academy of Dermatology (AAD), the European Academy of Dermatology (EADV), the International Society of Dermatology (ISD), and the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL).

Conference President, Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, outlined the vision for MEIDAM 2023, stating, “The conference serves as a hub for the latest scientific advancements and state-of-the-art technologies. It provides a vital platform for emerging Middle Eastern doctors to engage with global researchers, scientists, and practitioners. MEIDAM 2023 encourages the broadening of horizons and fuels global dialogue on dermatology and cosmetic medicine."

The conference will include 47 seminars and specialised workshops on key topics in dermatology and cosmetic medicine. Attendees can anticipate 207 peer-reviewed research papers, highlighting recent studies and urgent issues in the field. These will be presented across six parallel academic programs over the conference's three days. MEIDAM 2023 strives to bridge the educational divide between the Middle East and global leaders in dermatology, offering an interactive platform for the latest advancements in medical technology and fostering collaboration among experts, scientists, and researchers.

An exhibition running alongside the conference will feature 109 companies and global brands, highlighting cutting-edge scientific achievements in dermatology, cosmetics, and anti-aging.

Khaled Al Hammadi, Deputy CEO of DXB Live, commented, "We are delighted to collaborate with MEIDAM 2023 for organising this distinguished conference, which holds a significant place on the agenda of regional conferences specialised in dermatology and cosmetic medicine. It plays an essential role in bringing together everyone interested in this field in the Middle East. Undoubtedly, the success of MEIDAM, along with other global and regional events hosted and organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre, reinforces Dubai's position as a global destination for hosting international conferences and exhibitions in the region.”

Impressive growth across a range of medical specialties highlights the ongoing surge in medical tourism in Dubai. Reflective of the Emirate's healthcare excellence and efficient, world-class infrastructure, more than 674,000 medical tourists from around the globe chose Dubai for their medical needs in 2022, according to a report by the Dubai Health Authority. The data reveals a diverse array of origins: 22 percent hail from Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, 21 percent from Arab nations, and a significant 39 percent hail from Asian countries. Moreover, medical expenditures by tourists rose substantially, exceeding AED992 million, an upsurge of AED262 million compared to 2021. The report highlights dermatology as the leading specialty, accounting for 31 percent of the visits, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global epicentre for medical tourism.

MEIDAM 2023 promises to be a significant event for professionals in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, promoting international collaboration, innovative knowledge, and contributions to humanitarian causes.