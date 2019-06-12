Dubai hosts Excellence in Oncology Care Conference this October

The Excellence in Oncology Care Conference and Exhibition, EIOC, dedicated to the latest scientific and technological advances in Oncology Care is set to take place from 17th-19th October, 2019, at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The Excellence in Oncology Care Conference and Exhibition, EIOC, dedicated to the latest scientific and technological advances in Oncology Care is set to take place from 17th-19th October, 2019, at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai.

The three-day Oncology Care gathering running under the theme ‘Strike out the Word Cancer’ brings together leading multidisciplinary specialists and Oncology experts from the UAE and across the world, to discuss the latest international practices and explore new scientific breakthroughs in Oncology Care.

EIOC 2019 comes as a recent report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, IARC, on the global burden of cancer suggests that over 36 types of cancer are affecting more than 43.8 million population in the world and one in five men and one in six women worldwide is likely to develop cancer during their lifetime.

While there are many factors fueling the growth of cancer cases in the world including population growth, aging, lifestyle, dietary habits and smoking, recent preventive efforts worldwide are focusing on raising awareness about cancer, better management systems to deal with cancer, breakthroughs in medications and better patient care.

On the occasion, Dr. Shaheenah Dawood, EIOC Congress President, said that the conference in Dubai is an annual meeting point for leading Medical Oncologists, Radio Oncologists, Onco-Surgeons and other key specialists in Oncology to discuss, exchange knowledge, present their latest case studies and share their experiences from their respective fields of Oncology Care.

"While there are significant developments in advanced treatment practices in Oncology Care, experts are currently focusing on targeted and personalised therapy within combination therapy to manage various subspecialties. As4707 new cancer cases were found in the UAE last year according to IARC, with Breast Cancer topping the list, we still believe that early detection and prevention policies are key to cancer treatment and such measures are urgently needed to control this devastating disease across the world," he added.