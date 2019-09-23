Dubai hosts Excellence in Oncology Care Conference next month

The Excellence in Oncology Care Conference, EIOC, dedicated to the latest scientific advances and treatment options in Oncology Care, will be held from 17th to 19th October, at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai

The conference will bring together leading specialists, surgeons and oncology care experts from the UAE and abroad focusing on early detection, treatment and education as well as raising awareness about accurate, up-to-date and comprehensive cancer information.

Held under the theme ‘Strike Out of the Word Cancer’, the EIOC is expected to attract over 3,500 visitors and participants from across the globe during the three-day.

This comes as the UAE aims to reduce the number of cancer-related deaths by nearly 18 percent by 2021, by focusing on improving the lifestyle choices and good dietary habits among residents while also promoting anti-smoking and daily exercises in a holistic manner.

The conference will focus on the latest developments in Oncology Care, featuring high-quality discussions on 15 Oncology subspecialties.