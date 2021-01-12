Dubai hosts Hankook 24H on Thursday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, the 16th running of Hankook 24H DUBAI will bring Dubai Autodrome alive this weekend with more than 250 drivers across 54 cars, representing 12 brands and 33 nationalities, on the grid in one of the world’s most exciting 24-hour endurance race.

The opening race of the nine-stop 2021 24H SERIES, Hankook 24H DUBAI will be flagged off at 3pm on Friday and the winner will take the chequered flag 24 hours later.

The star-studded list of drivers includes five former outright Hankook 24H DUBAI winners in the hotly-contested GT3 category, but most eyes will be glued on Emirati ace Khaled Al Qubaisi, who, alongside Jeroen Bleekemolen and Hubert Haupt, won the event for a record-breaking third time in 2020, adding to his victories of 2012 and 2013.