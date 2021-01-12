UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Hosts Hankook 24H On Thursday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Dubai hosts Hankook 24H on Thursday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, the 16th running of Hankook 24H DUBAI will bring Dubai Autodrome alive this weekend with more than 250 drivers across 54 cars, representing 12 brands and 33 nationalities, on the grid in one of the world’s most exciting 24-hour endurance race.

The opening race of the nine-stop 2021 24H SERIES, Hankook 24H DUBAI will be flagged off at 3pm on Friday and the winner will take the chequered flag 24 hours later.

The star-studded list of drivers includes five former outright Hankook 24H DUBAI winners in the hotly-contested GT3 category, but most eyes will be glued on Emirati ace Khaled Al Qubaisi, who, alongside Jeroen Bleekemolen and Hubert Haupt, won the event for a record-breaking third time in 2020, adding to his victories of 2012 and 2013.

Related Topics

World Sports Dubai Rashid 2020 Event Race

Recent Stories

SEHA commences administration of COVID-19 vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 42,640 new licences in 2020

3 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 108,401 people against COVID-19 in ..

18 minutes ago

Vivo Introduces Y51s For Clear Shots & Swift Perfo ..

1 hour ago

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.