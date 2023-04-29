UrduPoint.com

Dubai Hosts International Hybrid Congress Of Joint Reconstruction Middle East

April 29, 2023

Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint Reconstruction Middle East

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 28th April, 2023 (WAM) – Launched today in Dubai, the 10th Annual Meeting of the International Hybrid Congress of Joint Reconstruction middle East (ICJR ME), brings together more that 1000 orthopedic experts from more than 25 countries all over the world to enhance professional knowledge, gain new insights and exchange expertise.

They will also discuss challenging Joint reconstruction cases, evidence based clinical experience ensuring the best outcomes in treatment through case studies.

Held from 28th to 30th April 2023, the annual meeting will feature three days of plenary interesting lectures, cutting-edge presentations, panel discussions, keynote addresses and instructional course lectures by leading experts in orthopedics and Q&A forum at the end of every session.

Also an orthopedic nursing program will be running parallel to the congress.

In line with relentless pursuit for embracing innovative approaches and advancements, a major highlight at this year’s congress will be Joint arthroplasty updates after Covid-19 Pandemic.

Dr. Samih Tarabichi, Chairman – International Congress for Joint Reconstruction Middle East (ICJR ME), said the congress will provide an opportunity to unveil the recent advances and researches that are being carried out in the field of orthopedics in the world. It will also provide a platform for informative discussions and interactions as well as sharing knowledge, experience and to forge new collaborations though social activities during the congress.

