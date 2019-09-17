Dubai hosts Norwegian seminar on ocean protection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Innovation Norway middle East hosted a seminar titled ‘Protecting our Oceans’ in Dubai for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, and other UAE entities from the private and public sectors.

The event focused on the role of new technologies and data sharing in protecting oceans.

Organized in partnership with DNV GL, Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Satellite Services, the Norwegian Oil Spill Control Association, Ocean Visuals and TOMRA, the seminar highlighted the importance of sustainable use of marine resources in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The participants concurred that collecting data on ocean ecosystems is the first step towards their protection.

The agenda featured keynote presentations by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Sten Arne Rosnes, the newly appointed Norwegian Ambassador to the UAE. The distinguished speakers addressed a range of important topics, including responsible management of marine resources and sustainable future economic growth.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said: "The fact that the UAE’s oceans are the healthiest in the Middle East region according to the latest Ocean Health Index reflects our steadfast commitment to marine conservation, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us.

Despite the international measures being taken to restore balance in oceans, the pressure on the marine environment is massive. We all need to join forces and fast-track collective efforts to mitigate the common challenges facing our oceans. In this context, this seminar explores the latest methods of managing, monitoring and protecting our marine environment."

For his part, Rosnes stated, "Contributing to a more sustainable maritime economy is crucially important to the Norwegian government. Norway, like the UAE, relies heavily on marine resources. Both were traditionally fishing nations and later evolved into key players in the oil and gas industry. We therefore encourage initiatives, such as this seminar, that inspire companies and government officials to implement strategies for change in maritime collaborations."

Norway and the UAE share a keenness to enhance the sustainability of the maritime economy. Abu Dhabi hosted the World Ocean Summit in March 2019, while the Norwegian capital Oslo is set to welcome Our Ocean Conference in October 2019.