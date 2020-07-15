Dubai hosts over 300 webinars across international markets to boost city’s global appeal as safe must-visit destination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, has announced that it hosted 349 trade webinars over a four-month period leading to the city’s reopening to tourists on 7th July, as part of a global marketing programme aimed at ensuring Dubai remains top of mind among tourists as a safe must-visit destination.

The virtual sessions, held for trade partners and stakeholders, were organised by Dubai Tourism’s International Operations department and its large network of overseas offices.

The sessions attracted 60,396 participants including travel agents, tour operators and international meeting, conference and incentive travel planners. Many of these meetings were hosted in collaboration with key stakeholders and partners including Emirates and Expo 2020.

Conducted by the markets’ heads of regions, the webinars featured senior officials of Dubai Tourism including Hoor Al Khaja, Acting Associate Vice President, International Operations and Steen Jakobsen, Assistant Vice President, Dubai Business Events and City Operations, and representatives of Dubai’s hospitality, travel and entertainment sectors.

The sessions were customised for several feeder markets including India, GCC, UK & Ireland, China, Russia, USA, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Nordic states, key markets in Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Al Khaja commented, "Prior to the reopening of the city to tourists earlier this month, Dubai Tourism made a concerted effort through trade initiatives in source markets to sustain global consideration for Dubai and encourage tourists to make the city their safe destination of choice. These trade webinars proved to be the ideal substitute for our planned line-up of fam trips, roadshows and trade shows that could not be held due to the pandemic. The successful hosting of webinars across international markets is also testament to the continued support of our stakeholders and partners and the tireless efforts of our head office team and teams at overseas offices in curating virtual events.

Promoting Dubai as a global destination of choice during these challenging times also reflects the resolve of Dubai Tourism and its stakeholders to reinforce efforts to set the pace for increased growth."

A range of topics were presented at the webinars including preparations for the reopening of the city to tourists on 7th July and its position as a safe destination with a focus on the effective citywide management of the pandemic and health and safety protocols.

Other topics covered included the procedures to be followed by tourists planning to visit Dubai, the diversity of destination offerings, Expo 2020 Dubai, the online courses available at Dubai College of Tourism and post-pandemic scenarios and strategies aimed at accelerating tourism growth.

Dubai Business Events, DBE, the city’s official convention bureau, conducted business event training webinars to highlight Dubai’s position as an attractive global business destination. Apart from industry representatives, high profile speakers at the webinars included Magdalena Mook, Executive Director, International Coach Federation; Patricia Blake, CEO of Heart Rhythm Society; and Elissa Myers, Executive Director, academy for Eating Disorders. DBE is scheduled to host another 33 webinars for MICE planners.

A series of digital activations were among other notable marketing activities launched worldwide to ensure the city continues to stay front of mind among tourists. The first campaign was titled #Till We Meet Again, followed by the #We Will See You Soon digital activation. The third and latest digital activation #Ready When You Are was launched just as Dubai opened its doors to welcome international tourists back to the city.