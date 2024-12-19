Open Menu

Dubai Hosts Over 60 Startups, Entrepreneurs For AI Connect Event

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) today hosted the AI Connect event, convening over 60 startups and entrepreneurs along with several government entities and investment institutions to boost AI adoption in the government sector.

Organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), the event saw startups and government entities sign agreements to co-develop AI applications and solutions in Dubai.

AI Connect is part of DCAI’s mission to align startups with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, supporting its strategic goal and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for AI innovation.

At the event, Saeed Al Falasi, Director of DCAI, highlighted some innovative projects and AI use cases in Dubai’s government that address critical challenges and improve operations.

Startups and government entities including Musafir, AI Camp, Pixonal, Enterprise Bot, and Aqtab participated in a panel discussion, where they shared success stories and emphasised the importance of government support in turning ideas into reality.

Delegates were also briefed on the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

The plan outlines a roadmap for enhancing the quality of life in Dubai through various AI applications. Overseen by DCAI, the plan focuses on creating an ideal environment for AI startups and attracting global talent. Such an environment is founded on ease of doing business, advanced digital infrastructure and agile regulatory frameworks.

AI Connect also discussed the need to increase the number of women working in the field of AI and strategies to address challenges around AI development and integration.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Dubai Rashid Enterprise Hub Women Event Government

Recent Stories

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

1 minute ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

17 minutes ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shri ..

ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom ..

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..

31 minutes ago
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

42 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of ..

Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa Internati ..

Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..

1 hour ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International H ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

2 hours ago
 Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds ..

Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East