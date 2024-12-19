Dubai Hosts Over 60 Startups, Entrepreneurs For AI Connect Event
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) today hosted the AI Connect event, convening over 60 startups and entrepreneurs along with several government entities and investment institutions to boost AI adoption in the government sector.
Organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), the event saw startups and government entities sign agreements to co-develop AI applications and solutions in Dubai.
AI Connect is part of DCAI’s mission to align startups with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, supporting its strategic goal and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for AI innovation.
At the event, Saeed Al Falasi, Director of DCAI, highlighted some innovative projects and AI use cases in Dubai’s government that address critical challenges and improve operations.
Startups and government entities including Musafir, AI Camp, Pixonal, Enterprise Bot, and Aqtab participated in a panel discussion, where they shared success stories and emphasised the importance of government support in turning ideas into reality.
Delegates were also briefed on the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.
The plan outlines a roadmap for enhancing the quality of life in Dubai through various AI applications. Overseen by DCAI, the plan focuses on creating an ideal environment for AI startups and attracting global talent. Such an environment is founded on ease of doing business, advanced digital infrastructure and agile regulatory frameworks.
AI Connect also discussed the need to increase the number of women working in the field of AI and strategies to address challenges around AI development and integration.
