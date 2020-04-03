UrduPoint.com
Dubai Hotels Shine A Glowing Heart From Their Windows In Solidarity With Communities Battling Global Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Dubai hotels shine a glowing heart from their windows in solidarity with communities battling global pandemic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) Hotels in Dubai turned off their room lights on the evening of 2 April to create glowing hearts on windows Government of Dubai Media Office – 03 April 2020: Hotels across Dubai stood together in solidarity to show their commitment in battling the global health pandemic by lighting up glowing hearts across their hotel properties.

Joining a global initiative, the city’s hotels turned off their room lights on the evening of 2 April 2020, from 6:30 pm onwards, illuminating windows on their facades to create the symbol of love – with the aim to inspire hope through a simple, yet powerful, visual communication.

Residents, who had spotted the heart shapes across the city’s sky, took pictures from their balconies and windows and shared them on their social media in support of the city they call home.

