Dubai Humanitarian Dispatches 68.4 Metric Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 09:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has urgently dispatched 68.4 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies to Gaza through Al Arish, Egypt.
In response to the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Gaza, a Boeing 747 plane departed this morning carrying essential relief supplies provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The supplies are expected to provide life-saving assistance to over 600,000 individuals, addressing urgent medical needs and alleviating suffering in the region.
Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “We reaffirm our commitment to supporting those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The continuation of this airbridge, which has been operational since the onset of the emergency, reflects the compassion and solidarity that guide us under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Our priority is to ensure that life-saving aid reaches the most vulnerable swiftly, offering help and hope in the face of unimaginable hardship.”
Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, Representative for WHO in the occupied Palestinian territory, said, “WHO is grateful for the generous support from the Government of the UAE and USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), which will be crucial in addressing Gaza's urgent health needs. The UAE-donated flight carrying $1 million worth of health supplies supported by BHA, exemplifies the power of collaboration in delivering timely aid during extremely challenging circumstances. The shipment includes essential supplies for malnutrition treatment, trauma care, surgery, and Primary healthcare, all critical for maintaining health services amid severe shortages. Additionally, the delivery contains tents to help expand hospital capacity and meet the growing health demands in Gaza.”
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss cooperation
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 50 captives between Russia, U ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches 68.4 metric tonnes of aid to Gaza
UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Managemen ..
Emirates SkyCargo heads into 2025 with 15% increase in cargo capacity to meet su ..
SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, innovations in metalworking sector
Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of strategic partnership declarati ..
BEEAH, Masdar announce Phase Two expansion of Sharjah Waste to Energy Plant
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sessions of heads of state, govern ..
CBI achieves AED223 million profit with 30% annual growth
Department of Energy, Aldar to advance energy, water efficiency
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss cooperation1 minute ago
-
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 50 captives between Russia, Ukraine1 minute ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches 68.4 metric tonnes of aid to Gaza1 minute ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid set to honour Great Arab Minds 2024 winners on Thursday16 minutes ago
-
Emirates Nuclear Energy Company launches ENEC Consulting to support new civil nuclear energy project ..28 minutes ago
-
UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector opportunities28 minutes ago
-
EtihadWE, partners unveil major sustainability initiatives at WFES 202528 minutes ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum28 minutes ago
-
MBRSC receives first signal from MBZ-SAT29 minutes ago
-
Emirates SkyCargo heads into 2025 with 15% increase in cargo capacity to meet surging global demand29 minutes ago
-
SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, innovations in metalworking sector29 minutes ago
-
Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of strategic partnership declaration, multiple agreeme ..29 minutes ago