Dubai Humanitarian Dispatches 68.4 Metric Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 09:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has urgently dispatched 68.4 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies to Gaza through Al Arish, Egypt.

In response to the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Gaza, a Boeing 747 plane departed this morning carrying essential relief supplies provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The supplies are expected to provide life-saving assistance to over 600,000 individuals, addressing urgent medical needs and alleviating suffering in the region.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “We reaffirm our commitment to supporting those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The continuation of this airbridge, which has been operational since the onset of the emergency, reflects the compassion and solidarity that guide us under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Our priority is to ensure that life-saving aid reaches the most vulnerable swiftly, offering help and hope in the face of unimaginable hardship.”

Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, Representative for WHO in the occupied Palestinian territory, said, “WHO is grateful for the generous support from the Government of the UAE and USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), which will be crucial in addressing Gaza's urgent health needs. The UAE-donated flight carrying $1 million worth of health supplies supported by BHA, exemplifies the power of collaboration in delivering timely aid during extremely challenging circumstances. The shipment includes essential supplies for malnutrition treatment, trauma care, surgery, and Primary healthcare, all critical for maintaining health services amid severe shortages. Additionally, the delivery contains tents to help expand hospital capacity and meet the growing health demands in Gaza.”

