- Home
- Middle East
- Dubai Humanitarian, European Commission’s DG ECHO to strengthen global humanitarian response
Dubai Humanitarian, European Commission’s DG ECHO To Strengthen Global Humanitarian Response
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Dubai Humanitarian and the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) of the European Commission have signed an Administrative Arrangement to strengthen cooperation in humanitarian supply chain, emergency preparedness and response.
On the sidelines of the European Humanitarian Forum in Brussels, the arrangement was signed by Maciej Popowski, Director-General of DG ECHO, and Giuseppe Saba, CEO and board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, in the presence of Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, and Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union.
The arrangement outlines areas for closer collaboration, including information and knowledge sharing, coordination, sustainability and innovation, reaffirming both entities’ shared commitment to improving the timeliness, efficiency, and impact of humanitarian operations.
Saba commented, “This is our shared ambition to enhance the agility, coordination, and sustainability of humanitarian emergency response through partnership. From our unique strategic position as the largest humanitarian hub, Dubai Humanitarian plays an enabling and proactive role in facilitating the humanitarian community to deliver aid in a timely and efficient manner.
”
In turn, Popowski said, “This arrangement reflects our shared commitment to more effective and agile humanitarian action. By deepening our cooperation with Dubai Humanitarian, we are investing in faster, more coordinated responses to crises—built on innovation, knowledge exchange, and strategic preparedness. Together, we aim to better serve those most in need, wherever they are.”
Through this arrangement, both sides will collaborate on coordinated relief operations, exchange critical logistics data, and explore innovative and sustainable solutions to improve emergency response across the entire humanitarian supply chain. This includes potential joint initiatives to enhance the management and deployment of prepositioned humanitarian aid.
The arrangement outlines opportunities to share best practices in quality, sustainability, and operational excellence. It also paves the way for co-developing training programmes that focus on enhancing local and regional emergency preparedness, as well as convening joint forums involving key stakeholders, such as academia, disaster management authorities, and the private sector.
They will also collaborate on coordinated communication efforts to raise awareness about the importance of strong, coordinated humanitarian systems.
Recent Stories
UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship in 2026
Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel discussion in Kazakhstan on role ..
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate early fire detection systems i ..
Strategic partnership focused on future: 17th session of the UAE-France Strategi ..
UAE joins World Boxing membership
Flash floods at Indonesian gold mine kill 15, leave 4 missing
Sanad, GE Aerospace sign MoU to shape future of UAE’s aerospace talent
MBZUAI launches Institute of Foundation Models, establishes Silicon Valley AI La ..
UAE, Hungary explore stronger ties in Paralympic sports
Dubai Humanitarian, European Commission’s DG ECHO to strengthen global humanit ..
Commissioner for establishment of cattle markets, execution of cleanliness plan ..
Gang, arrested for producing, selling obscene videos of children on social media
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship in 20263 seconds ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel discussion in Kazakhstan on role of religious leaders ..9 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate early fire detection systems in homes16 seconds ago
-
Strategic partnership focused on future: 17th session of the UAE-France Strategic Dialogue37 seconds ago
-
UAE joins World Boxing membership58 seconds ago
-
Flash floods at Indonesian gold mine kill 15, leave 4 missing1 minute ago
-
Sanad, GE Aerospace sign MoU to shape future of UAE’s aerospace talent1 minute ago
-
MBZUAI launches Institute of Foundation Models, establishes Silicon Valley AI Lab2 minutes ago
-
UAE, Hungary explore stronger ties in Paralympic sports2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian, European Commission’s DG ECHO to strengthen global humanitarian response2 minutes ago
-
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi3 hours ago