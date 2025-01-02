Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart Partner To Strengthen Community Engagement
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 11:32 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) Dubai Humanitarian has partnered with ThinkSmart, a content creation space, to launch a series of innovative campaigns designed to enhance community engagement and amplify outreach efforts. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage diverse platforms to unite individuals and inspire collective action for humanitarian causes.
The partnership will officially launch with the Dubai Marathon 2025, where both entities will encourage participants to ‘Run for Humanity.’ This initiative seeks to mobilise the community, fostering a spirit of togetherness while supporting meaningful causes.
As part of this campaign, participants and supporters will have the opportunity to make charitable contributions. Proceeds from the event will be directed to Dubai Humanitarian’s nonprofit members, helping to strengthen emergency preparedness, response and long-term development programs. These funds will enhance disaster response capabilities, equipping communities to effectively respond to crises and provide life-saving assistance to those in need.
(IACAD Permit: PRHCE-003440328)
Giuseppe Saba, CEO and board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: "At Dubai Humanitarian, we firmly believe in the transformative power of collaboration, particularly in the humanitarian sector. We continually seek partnerships with organisations that share our passion for making a positive impact. Our collaboration with ThinkSmart is a testament to this shared vision, reflecting a mutual commitment to building stronger communities and inspiring collective action for humanity. The Dubai Marathon serves as a perfect platform to bring people together, raise awareness, and mobilise vital resources to support global humanitarian efforts."
Haitham Obeid, Co-founder and General Manager of Think Smart, said: "It is an honour for us to be part of this incredible gathering at Dubai Marathon, which brings sports and humanitarian together for a good cause with the community of Dubai Humanitarian.”
Recent Stories
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 2025
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Belgium's renewable energy production declines for first time since 2016
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Mohammed bin Tahnoon A ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guide outlining regulati ..3 minutes ago
-
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say3 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas3 minutes ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement3 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments3 minutes ago
-
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for struggling families4 minutes ago
-
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 20254 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro4 minutes ago
-
Belgium's renewable energy production declines for first time since 20165 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow5 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan as Director ..5 minutes ago