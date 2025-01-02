Open Menu

Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart Partner To Strengthen Community Engagement

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 11:32 PM

Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) Dubai Humanitarian has partnered with ThinkSmart, a content creation space, to launch a series of innovative campaigns designed to enhance community engagement and amplify outreach efforts. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage diverse platforms to unite individuals and inspire collective action for humanitarian causes.

The partnership will officially launch with the Dubai Marathon 2025, where both entities will encourage participants to ‘Run for Humanity.’ This initiative seeks to mobilise the community, fostering a spirit of togetherness while supporting meaningful causes.

As part of this campaign, participants and supporters will have the opportunity to make charitable contributions. Proceeds from the event will be directed to Dubai Humanitarian’s nonprofit members, helping to strengthen emergency preparedness, response and long-term development programs. These funds will enhance disaster response capabilities, equipping communities to effectively respond to crises and provide life-saving assistance to those in need.

(IACAD Permit: PRHCE-003440328)

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: "At Dubai Humanitarian, we firmly believe in the transformative power of collaboration, particularly in the humanitarian sector. We continually seek partnerships with organisations that share our passion for making a positive impact. Our collaboration with ThinkSmart is a testament to this shared vision, reflecting a mutual commitment to building stronger communities and inspiring collective action for humanity. The Dubai Marathon serves as a perfect platform to bring people together, raise awareness, and mobilise vital resources to support global humanitarian efforts."

Haitham Obeid, Co-founder and General Manager of Think Smart, said: "It is an honour for us to be part of this incredible gathering at Dubai Marathon, which brings sports and humanitarian together for a good cause with the community of Dubai Humanitarian.”

Related Topics

Sports Dubai Marathon Event From Share

Recent Stories

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..

3 minutes ago
 Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outsi ..

Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

3 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New O ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strength ..

Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments

3 minutes ago
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donat ..

Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index ..

Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 2025

4 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montene ..

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

4 minutes ago
 Belgium's renewable energy production declines for ..

Belgium's renewable energy production declines for first time since 2016

5 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Mohammed bin Tahnoon A ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East