Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2023) DUBAI, 9th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met with global financial industry leaders on the sidelines of the inaugural Dubai FinTech Summit.

The meeting was attended by heads of some of the world’s largest financial service companies, including Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered PLC; Jenny Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Templeton; and Piyush Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Development Bank of Singapore. Also present were Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC); and Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority.

Maktoum bin Mohammed said, “Dubai continues to offer a base for the world’s leading financial companies to tap the vast opportunities emerging in the rapidly growing markets in the region by providing them a productive ecosystem and infrastructure that promote the creation of new economic value. As part of our strong ethos of partnerships with diverse industry stakeholders, Dubai constantly seeks new ways to work with international banking and financial companies to shape a new future for the industry in the region and contribute to the transformation of the global industry.

”

Noting that Dubai is one of the world’s top-ranked cities attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to the financial services sector, he said that the Dubai FinTech Summit reflects the emirate’s commitment to advance excellence both in the regional and global industry. Aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate its status as one of the world’s top three cities, the emirate has launched many initiatives to support the growth and adoption of next-generation financial technologies and innovations that are accelerating the evolution of the industry and shifting paradigms in diverse sectors.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed opened the first-ever Dubai FinTech Summit, hosted by DIFC, the leading global financial centre in the middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. He also toured the exhibition held on the sidelines of the Summit. Under the theme of ‘New Global Home to the Future of FinTech and Finance’, the two-day Summit held on 8th and 9th May brought together global policymakers, C-suite executives, entrepreneurs and investors to discuss emerging trends and future possibilities in the industry. The Summit featured more than 100 exhibitors, 120 speakers and delegates representing over 50 countries.