UrduPoint.com

Dubai Imports 8 Million Ton Food In 2021

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 11:45 AM

Dubai imports 8 million ton food in 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2022) Dubai has imported eight million tons of food during 2021 and re-exported 6.277 million shipments through all its ports, a Dubai Municipality press release said on Thursday.

Dubai also issued 78,812 food export health certificates, while the quantity of food exported last year amounted to 3.272 tons to 157 countries after verifying their safety and compliance with food safety standards and requirements.

Sultan Al Taher, Director of Food Safety Department in Dubai Municipality, said that these efforts comply with the municipality's responsibility for the continued flow of food imports to Dubai's markets and ensure the smooth flow of their passage through the ports following strict procedures.

He added that all food items must be registered within the regulatory system subject to the provisions of food control regarding local and imported foodstuff.

This ensures that the food reaches the consumer within the approved standards and specifications and helps control the follow-up of food.

Al Taher stated that all types of food are registered electronically through a global system, which is one of the unique systems in controlling imported and locally produced foods in the emirate. The system offers sample results, risk ratios in materials, and dates for collecting samples across their locations.

He emphasised linking the emirate with countries that apply special requirements in food safety, which facilitates food control, as it comes from approved countries and applies global practices in this regard.

Related Topics

Dubai Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagi ..

Local Press: Together, &#039;Dubai Can&#039; imagine a plastic free world

5 seconds ago
 Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

Global COVID-19 cases cross 414.9 million

12 seconds ago
 Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil& ..

Over 94 killed in heavy rains, flooding in Brazil&#039;s &#039;Imperial City&#03 ..

18 seconds ago
 S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 93,135 new COVID-19 cases

23 seconds ago
 Germany to lift most coronavirus restrictions from ..

Germany to lift most coronavirus restrictions from March 20

29 seconds ago
 India logs 30,757 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 ho ..

India logs 30,757 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>