Dubai in top 5 global international shipping centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) Dubai has made the top 5 in the 2019 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development, ISCD, Index for the second year running.

The index provides an independent ranking of the performance of the world’s largest cities that offer port and shipping business services.

In the six years since the report has been published, there has been a general rise in the performance of Asian and middle Eastern locations. The first report in 2014 included three European locations in the top five; in 2019 only London remains.

The top five international shipping centres are Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Shanghai and Dubai.

Based on objective factors including port throughput and facilities, depth and breadth of professional maritime support services, as well as general business environment, the report is a collaboration between the Chinese state news agency, Xinhua, and international freight benchmark provider, the Baltic Exchange.