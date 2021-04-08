UrduPoint.com
Dubai Inaugurates First Electric Firefighting Vehicle In Middle East

Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) The General Directorate of the Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) inaugurated the first electric firefighting vehicle of its kind in the middle East and the second in the world.

The vehicle was introduced during the Custom Show Emirates, which is currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 8th to 10th April, 2021.

Major General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Defence, said that the electric firefighting vehicle is 20 percent faster than regular firefighting vehicles, noting that it is equipped with an LED lighting system.

The vehicle is equipped with LED lights and has a smart operating system comprising 17 inches screen (CAN- BUST), which allows the authorities to control it remotely. It is connected to the Dubai Civil Defence's operation room with TELEMATIC, the technology of sending, receiving and storing information using telecommunication devices to control remote objects.

The vehicle’s water tank capacity is 4,000 litres and its foam tank capacity is 400 litres, he added, noting that it is equipped with four high-resolution cameras, and can utilise a fast charger located at the firefighting and rescue centre, which charges the vehicle by 80 percent within 40 minutes, enabling it to operate from 6 to 8 hours at speeds of up to 100kms/h speed. The water pump in the electric truck is designed with high-power standards Rosenbauer (NH35), and the contraption uses smart applications.

The vehicle, which has a carrying capacity for six firefighting personnel, can handle all types of fires, he further added, noting that it is environmentally friendly, does not produce harmful emissions, is easy to operate, and is not noisy.

