Dubai-India healthcare collaboration explored

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 27th July, 2020 (WAM) – The potential of the Dubai Healthcare City as an internationally recognised location of choice for quality healthcare and as an integrated centre of excellence for clinical and wellness services, medical education and research was demonstrated at a webinar across India today, organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dr. Ramadan AlBlooshi, Chief Regulatory Officer of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, DHCA, detailed the organisation’s mission to ensure quality healthcare and wellness services through an innovative regulatory environment.

Sameer M Nawani, Chief Representative in India of the Dubai Chamber, said in his introductory remarks that healthcare will be the "next information technology sector" in India. Just as the information technology business grew in India in the last two decades, so will the healthcare sector expand in the coming years.

"Healthcare systems globally have been under tremendous strain these days. Technology can be a huge enabler in strengthening the healthcare systems," Nawani said, adding that one of the purposes of the event was to discuss the role of technology in defining the future of healthcare collaboration between India and Dubai.

Several panellists outlined the scope for raising the level of cooperation between India and Dubai in healthcare. Dr. A. Velumani, Managing Director of Thyrocare Technologies Limited, stressed the cost advantages of India in international collaborations in the health sector. Thyrocare is an industry leader and a household brand in India.

Meena Ganesh, the Managing Director and CEO of Portea Medical, India’s largest home healthcare company, enumerated the changes which had come about in-home care health solutions in the light of Covid-19. She said remote monitoring of patients was an outcome of technology and was being used widely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Allwyn, CEO of InstaPract HealthTech IT Solutions, narrated his experiences of promoting technology-based healthcare solutions out of Dubai, where his company has facilities. Velumani said Thyrocare Technologies has operations in all the GCC countries and suggested ways to step up these operations more effectively.