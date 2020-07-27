UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai-India Healthcare Collaboration Explored

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Dubai-India healthcare collaboration explored

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 27th July, 2020 (WAM) – The potential of the Dubai Healthcare City as an internationally recognised location of choice for quality healthcare and as an integrated centre of excellence for clinical and wellness services, medical education and research was demonstrated at a webinar across India today, organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dr. Ramadan AlBlooshi, Chief Regulatory Officer of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, DHCA, detailed the organisation’s mission to ensure quality healthcare and wellness services through an innovative regulatory environment.

Sameer M Nawani, Chief Representative in India of the Dubai Chamber, said in his introductory remarks that healthcare will be the "next information technology sector" in India. Just as the information technology business grew in India in the last two decades, so will the healthcare sector expand in the coming years.

"Healthcare systems globally have been under tremendous strain these days. Technology can be a huge enabler in strengthening the healthcare systems," Nawani said, adding that one of the purposes of the event was to discuss the role of technology in defining the future of healthcare collaboration between India and Dubai.

Several panellists outlined the scope for raising the level of cooperation between India and Dubai in healthcare. Dr. A. Velumani, Managing Director of Thyrocare Technologies Limited, stressed the cost advantages of India in international collaborations in the health sector. Thyrocare is an industry leader and a household brand in India.

Meena Ganesh, the Managing Director and CEO of Portea Medical, India’s largest home healthcare company, enumerated the changes which had come about in-home care health solutions in the light of Covid-19. She said remote monitoring of patients was an outcome of technology and was being used widely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Allwyn, CEO of InstaPract HealthTech IT Solutions, narrated his experiences of promoting technology-based healthcare solutions out of Dubai, where his company has facilities. Velumani said Thyrocare Technologies has operations in all the GCC countries and suggested ways to step up these operations more effectively.

Related Topics

India Technology Business Education Dubai Company New Delhi Chamber July 2020 Commerce Event All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

27 minutes ago

Federal govt withdraws services of Zia-ur-Rehman f ..

50 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposes bu ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan qualifies for Virtual Scrabble WC quarter ..

13 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking open ..

13 minutes ago

Two criminal gangs busted

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.