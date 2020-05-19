Dubai Industrial City supports global humanitarian efforts in response to COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Dubai Industrial City, DIC, has reiterated its commitment to assist humanitarian efforts to combat COVID-19, by allocating additional strategic facilities to expand International Humanitarian City, IHC's, storage capacity to support the delivery of emergency medical aid regionally and internationally.

This is in support of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai that has guided the establishment of International Humanitarian City, IHC, and Dubai’s efforts to extend emergency aid globally.

The expansion will enable the World Health Organisation, WHO, the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, and the United Nations World food Programme, UN-WFP, to send additional emergency relief items including personal protective equipment, PPE, and other medical supplies to the world.

The facilities offered by Dubai Industrial City will be used to store, pack and ship PPE for medical staff, surgical gloves and masks, COVID-19 testing kits, disinfectants and other critical healthcare equipment.

By providing extra space to aid the global response to COVID-19, Dubai Industrial City’s contribution will amplify WHO’s international efforts by creating a centre for relief operations in Dubai. WHO is one of the main players in the IHC community and has already sent over 150 shipments from IHC facilities at Dubai Industrial City to 100 countries. These represent approximately 80 percent of WHO-procured supplies distributed to support WHO’s global COVID-19 medical response.

Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial City, said, "As part of our ongoing commitment to support Dubai’s response to the pandemic in line with the vision of our leaders, we are contributing to the global effort to combat this virus.

This reflects our responsibility to contribute as part of the support our nation has extended to WHO’s international response at a time when the world needs it the most. Our business community, which includes manufacturing and logistics companies, have been working around the clock to produce essential medical goods for the UAE and the wider region. More than 150 shipments of emergency supplies have already been dispatched from IHC strategic facilities. We are enabling humanitarian agencies to store, pack and ship this critical aid."

Giuseppe Saba, CEO of IHC, said, "Establishing the world’s largest humanitarian hub in the UAE – which has a strategic geographic position enabling us to easily access two-thirds of the world’s population – confirms the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to create a city of hope that spreads solidarity worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic reconfirms the role of humanitarian hubs such as IHC and the importance of providing aid globally. However, it doesn’t stop other ongoing emergencies and our response to the hungry, refugees and children in need. IHC and the humanitarian community are committed to respond to COVID-19 and any emergency that can occur. Expanding our logistics capacity with the facilities offered by the Dubai Industrial City will significantly increase our ability to meet international demand for humanitarian aid."

The UAE has a long track record of humanitarian assistance and generosity. In December 2019, the government revealed that AED28 billion was distributed in 2018 in global aid to support 42 countries, highlighting the extent of the nation’s humanitarian efforts.