Dubai Industrial City to highlight leading role in boosting UAE Food Security at Gulfood 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) Dubai Industrial City, DI, one of the largest industrial hubs in Dubai and a member of TECOM Group, will underscore its leading role in enhancing the UAE’s food security and driving the growth of an advanced and sustainable manufacturing sector at the upcoming edition of Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade fair.

Following a successful debut at Gulfood last year, Dubai Industrial City will bring back its DI Talks series as part of its participation at the trade show, which runs from 16th to 20th February at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Industry experts and business partners in the F&B sector including Barakat Quality Plus, Al Barakah Dates, Tanmiah Food Group, Winnow and Terraloop will join DI Talks to showcase their innovative ideas, bold strategies and best practices. Dubai Industrial City says that it is committed to fostering collaboration and the exchange of knowledge in its community and the industry at large, and as key stakeholder of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 tasked with developing priority areas including the Food and Beverage industry.

Saud Abu Al Shawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial City, said, "The UAE is working to be a world-leader in food security by 2051 and Dubai Industrial City is playing a key role in developing an advanced industrial sector required to achieve this vision.

"We are supporting the food industry by creating an ecosystem that nurtures talent and innovation, improves ease of doing business and is equipped with best-in-class infrastructure. Events such as DI Talks provide market intelligence that helps fuel collaboration, growth and innovation, and contribute to Dubai’s sustainable, knowledge-based economy."

Approximately 60-90 percent of food consumed in the GCC region is imported, according to DI’s ‘Global Food Trends to 2030’ whitepaper, published in partnership with The Economist Intelligence Unit in 2019. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman are among the regional countries that have strategies in place to tackle food insecurity.

In 2019, as Dubai continued to grow its manufacturing sector to diversify its economy and enhance food security, Dubai Industrial City welcomed new business partners to its community. Badia Farms announced plans to build a large-scale high-tech vertical farm that will produce 3,500 kg of high-quality fruits and vegetables per year. The facility is expected to commence operations in 2020.

Dubai Industrial City is home to over 280 factories and more than 750 companies across six sector-specific zones.