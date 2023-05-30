Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sector’s strengths at ‘Make it in the Emirates Forum’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2023) Dubai Industrial City, a member of TECOM Group PJSC, announced today its participation in the second edition of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) Make it in the Emirates Forum taking place from 31st May to 1st June 2023 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

Organised by MoIAT in partnership with the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the forum is an extension of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative under MoIAT’s national industrial strategy, Operation 300bn.

The initiative aims to establish the UAE as a global hub for future industries and encourage investors, innovators, and developers to manufacture products locally, taking advantage of the favourable business climate and benefits.

Dubai Industrial City will appear at the forum in support of the Operation 300bn and ‘Make it in the Emirates strategies, as well as Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade by promoting innovation and foreign investments, and encouraging self-sufficiency in sectors including manufacturing and logistics.

Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group, will participate in a panel discussion on the first day of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, shedding light on enhancing industrial competitiveness through R&D and technology.

Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial Leasing at TECOM Group, will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Role of Industrial Zones’ at Make it in the Emirates Forum. Due to be held on Day 2 of the event, the panel will discuss the impact of industrial zones in the UAE’s manufacturing strategy.

Commenting on Dubai Industrial City’s role in growing the UAE’s and Dubai’s manufacturing economy, Saud Abu Alshawareb said, “Operation 300bn and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ are strengthening the business-friendly environment that has over the years made the UAE and Dubai a global hub for investors, talent, and innovation in the manufacturing sector.

Dubai Industrial City is among the region’s largest fully equipped, purpose-built manufacturing, and logistics ecosystems, and provides an environment that empowers businesses to pursue sustainable growth in the region and beyond. Our partnerships with public- and private-sector organisations provide several pathways to progress in the UAE’s and Dubai’s industrial sectors, and we look forward to raising awareness of these opportunities at the Make it in the Emirates Forum this year.

”

Established in 2004, Dubai Industrial City is one of the region’s largest industrial manufacturing and logistics hubs. It is home to more than 800 customers and 300 operational factories across a world-class master plan divided into six sector-focused zones that encourage collaboration and eliminate supply chain uncertainties for manufacturers.

Dubai Industrial City will be joined at the Make it in the Emirates Forum by key customers contributing to the UAE’s and Dubai’s economic goals through strategic manufacturing investments at the district.

Dubai Industrial City’s strategic location, transport connectivity options, and alignment with government roadmaps will continue to deliver more such success stories in the UAE’s manufacturing sector, Saud Abu Alshawareb said, adding, “As business enablers, our recently confirmed strategic partnerships with MoIAT will further strengthen the UAE’s reputation as a global destination for future industries and promote industrial decarbonisation.

“We are also building on our partnership with Emirates Development Bank (EDB), which approved more than AED513 million towards financing projects and businesses based in our district in 2022. During the launch of Dubai Industrial City’s #MakeBrilliance initiative this May, EDB committed to providing our customers AED1 billion in the next three to five years, and this partnership will help to foster a more competitive industrial ecosystem with the private sector in the UAE and Dubai.”

The Make it in the Emirates acts as a platform for corporations and the government to discuss opportunities, address challenges, and explore the competitive advantages available in the UAE, such as incentives, enablers, infrastructure, financing, and partnerships. One of the region’s key industrial events, the forum will focus on sustainable industrial development, carbon reduction, and increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to climate action.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that includes Dubai internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Design District (d3).

