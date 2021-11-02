Dubai Industries & Exports Brings Global Focus On Local Sector At F&B Fair In Germany

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Dubai Industries & Exports (Dubai IE), the exports promotion and industrial development agency of Dubai Economy, led a team of 13 companies from the UAE to Anuga, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage (F&B) industry that took place in the German city of Cologne.

Dubai IE led the companies to the event as part of its mandate to accelerate exports out of Dubai and enable the local industrial sector to achieve the targets set in the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 as well as the national strategy to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP to AED 300 billion by 2030 (Operation 300bn) The international trade fair was an opportunity for the UAE companies to present the capabilities they have acquired in manufacturing and meeting the growing global demand for new and diverse food and beverage products. Dubai IE also co-ordinated bilateral meetings between the UAE companies and international buyers from Europe at Anuga.

Dubai FDI, the investment development agency of Dubai Economy, as well as Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza) and the Dubai Airport Free Zone also attended the international trade fair as part of the Dubai IE pavilion, which was opened by Hafsa Al Ulama, UAE Ambassador to Germany.

Commented Hafsa Al Ulama: "We are pleased to have the UAE pavilion at Anuga World Expo 2021 as the presence of Emirati companies in this international gathering confirms the importance of the food and beverage sector as well as companies and factories opening in the sector in the UAE. Events like this are critical to bringing together potential partners, particularly during the present global recovery phase after COVID-19."

She added: "UAE-German relations are witnessing remarkable developments at various levels, and economic and trade cooperation is the most important priority for both countries. The two countries are well-positioned to accelerate bilateral trade exchange, and Dubai Industries & Exports is an important body capable of contributing significantly in this regard. The UAE Embassy in Germany is working closely with Dubai Industries & Exports in converting all potential into opportunities, and creating new ones, for exporters and importers in both countries."

"The food and beverage industry is one of the most important sectors in Dubai, and one among the six priority sub-sectors identified in the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030. The food and beverage sector in Dubai has the potential to play a major role in global trade as communities worldwide are increasingly focusing on competitive source markets and food security," said Engineer Saed Al Awadi, CEO of Dubai Industries & Exports.

Al Awadi added that exports of food and beverage sector in Dubai had witnessed 27.8% growth in 2020 compared to the previous year despite the COVID-19 crisis. Dubai achieved a 90.7% growth in food and beverages exports and 73.1% growth in re-exports of the same during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Overall, the sector contributed 6.1% to non-oil foreign trade in Dubai during this period. Exports had a share of AED9.42 billion and re-exports, AED6.37 billion, in total AED 41.04 billion worth of food and beverage trade in Dubai during the first half of 2021."

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE and Jafza, said: "At DP World and Jafza, we have a lot to offer to the food and beverage industry and all those participating in Anuga. Our strategic location, which allows access to over 3.5 billion consumers, represents an ideal base for companies operating in this sector. In addition to our facilities in Jebel Ali, companies benefit from the Food and Agricultural terminal at the port. The ample storage capacity for grain and oil silos and advanced covered, temperature-controlled warehouses are suitable for various types of food products. This is complemented by several packaging and assembly facilities. The proximity of Jafza to the Al Maktoum Airport and connections to global ports gives companies easy access to raw materials and the ability to export its products to the whole world via land, sea and air."

Bin Damithan added: "The food and beverage industry can take advantage of our digital systems to increase the efficiency of the global supply for food and agricultural products. We are committed to our goal of improving the quality of life in the UAE and around the world. Hence, we look forward to inviting global companies to benefit from the sea of opportunities available and share the value it provides."

Ahmed Al Omari, Director of the Export Markets Development Department at Dubai IE, said: "The number of local food and beverage companies joining us since our first participation in Anuga until the 2021 session has reached 120. This year we had 13 local companies with us at the event from diverse segments such as dates, coffee, soft drinks and edible oils, in addition to various commercial activities related to food and beverage."

Food and beverage products exported or re-exported from Dubai chiefly include sugar, raw oils of rapeseed, fresh or dried nuts, milk and cream, spirits, vegetables (leguminous) and dates, Al Omari said.