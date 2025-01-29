Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Dubai Courts announced that the Inheritance Court achieved outstanding results in 2024, underscoring its vital role in upholding justice and protecting individual rights.

The court achieved an 84 percent amicable settlement rate in inheritance cases and matters involving guardianship assets. This included the amicable resolution of disputes involving 1,353 properties.

The court also issued 1,407 inheritance certificates and saw 72.5 percent of its initial rulings upheld on appeal.

Further highlighting its efficiency, the court processed 38,367 smart applications. The total value of assets handled by the court, including guardianship assets, exceeded AED583 million, with amicable settlements in inheritance disputes and guardianship matters valued at over AED10 billion.

The total value of claims brought before the court surpassed AED35 billion. Cases involving inheritance and guardianship assets were amicably resolved in an average of just 24 days.

Judge Mohammed Al Shamsi, Head of the Inheritance Court in Dubai Courts, stated, “The achievements in 2024 reflect the Inheritance Court's commitment to upholding justice and contributing to the development of the judicial system in the UAE. They also embody our comprehensive vision and clear roadmap for establishing a just judicial environment. Throughout the past year, the court has efficiently handled a significant number of cases and settlements, accelerating procedures and reducing the timeframes for reviewing and adjudicating cases. These achievements underscore the Inheritance Court's dedication to consolidating the pillars of justice, bolstering social stability, and providing a pioneering model of judicial excellence and advanced judicial services."

The Inheritance Court made significant strides in service excellence last year by implementing digital systems and streamlining legal procedures.

This approach enhanced efficiency, elevated service quality, and achieved tangible progress in modernising the judicial system, overcoming procedural obstacles, and keeping pace with rapid technological advancements.

Key implementations included the smart application system, enabling online submission and tracking of requests without requiring physical court visits. This initiative saves time and effort while enhancing transparency, good governance, and procedural security, as the systems are designed to ensure the protection of personal data.

The Inheritance Court at Dubai Courts is a vital judicial institution that promotes justice and transparency in legal matters, focusing on swift and effective dispute resolution. The court adjudicates inheritance cases, ensuring heirs' rights and the swift, fair, and transparent distribution of assets. It also provides effective legal solutions that contribute to social stability

The court operates under a multi-pronged strategy focused on expediting litigation, providing legal services to raise public awareness of rights and obligations, and streamlining inheritance case resolution through enhanced operational efficiency and the integration of information technology.

Furthermore, the court employs a robust dispute resolution framework, drawing upon specialised judicial expertise in wills, testimonies, and Sharia inheritance law.

The Inheritance Court plays a crucial role in implementing Sharia law and strengthening legal safeguards for heirs by providing a highly efficient system for adjudicating inheritance cases. The court strives to resolve disputes by applying legal provisions with transparency and effectiveness, safeguarding the rights of all litigants.