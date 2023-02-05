UrduPoint.com

Dubai Inmates Receive Over AED 7 Million In Financial Aids In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) The Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police, in collaboration with charitable associations in Dubai and philanthropists, provided 98 male and female inmates with AED 7,047,709 in financial aid in 2022.

According to Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police, the financial aid helped bail out in-debt inmates, settle inmates' financial cases and pay off their outstanding blood money.

He confirmed that the Department reviews the cases of inmates involved in cases of non-criminal nature and proposes them to the concerned authorities and charitable partners to seek solutions and ultimately help inmates return to their societies and be reunited with their loved ones.

Brig. Julfar lauded the generosity of charitable associations and philanthropists, who strived with the Humanitarian Care Department to support inmates and guide them through their journey back into society.

"Our annual programmes, aids and initiatives reflect Dubai Police's vision of prisons as a place of reformation rather than punishment," he added.

