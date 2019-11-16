Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference examines future of Air Power

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) The 9th Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference 2019 will kick off tomorrow, representing a unique opportunity for the regional and international community of air force and air defense decision-makers to gather and discuss the latest emerging developments in strategy, operations, tactics, and technology.

Hosted by the UAE Air Force and Air Defense, the DIAC 2019 is one of the largest and most important gatherings of air force leaders and industry counterparts anywhere in the world.

Building on eight highly successful editions, DIAC 2019 will focus on the need for tomorrow’s air force to be more agile and adaptive in its capabilities and response to an increasingly diverse array of regional and global threats. The future of Air Power will be dictated by our ability to quickly and seamlessly transition between intensity and domains by optimizing and balancing the hi and low-tech solutions of current and future 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation manned and unmanned systems.

DIAC 2019 will examine what future role Artificial Intelligence, Manned-Unmanned teaming, and other 4th Industrial Revolution Technologies can play in preparing for and transitioning forces from low intensity, permissive conflicts to high intensity, contested, multi-domain operations. By harnessing the predictive and proactive powers of AI, Machine Learning, IoT, Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR), 3D printing, and by establishing a more capable and dynamic Multi-Domain C2 architecture, we can achieve a more adaptive and agile form of Air Power required of tomorrow’s air force.