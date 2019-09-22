UrduPoint.com
Dubai International Airport Closure For 15 Minutes Due To Suspected Drone Activity: Emirates

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 09:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) DUBAI, 22nd September 2019 (WAM) - Emirates today confirmed that the Dubai International Airport was closed from 12.36hrs to 12.51hrs local time Sunday, 22 September 2019, due to suspected drone activity in the surrounding airspace, according to the airlines' spokesman.

As a result, flight EK 433 from Brisbane and Singapore to Dubai International Airport was diverted to Dubai World Central and flight EK 511 from Delhi to Dubai International Airport was diverted to Sharjah International Airport.

"The diverted flights will return to Dubai International Airport as the airspace has now reopened. Emirates will assist affected passengers with alternative rebooking options and hotel accommodation where required. Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused but the safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance and will not be compromised," the spokesman added.

