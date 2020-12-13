UrduPoint.com
Dubai International Airport Receives First Flight Of Israel's El Al Airlines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:15 PM

Dubai International Airport receives first flight of Israel's El Al Airlines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Dubai International Airport received today the inaugural flight of the El Al Israeli Airlines, coming from Tel Aviv.

The El Al company operates up to 14 weekly flights between the two destinations, using Boeing 787 Dreamliners and B739 aircraft.

The launch of the new service comes as part of the bilateral agreements inked between the UAE and the State of Israel in the wake of the historic peace accord.

